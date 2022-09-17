Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 9 June 2022 – ABP Live

By: ABP News Bureau | 09 Jun 2022 09:03 PM (IST)

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 9 June 2022

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 9 June 2022″

Congress Leader Randeep Surjewala Confuses Goddess Sita With Draupadi, Faces Flak From BJP

BJP national spokesperson Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore asked, “Why the Congress hates Hindus so much.” Read More

Pooja Hegde Complains Of Indigo Staffer’s ‘Arrogant, Threatening’ Behaviour. Airline Responds

As soon as Pooja Hegde tweeted against IndiGo on her Twitter account, IndiGo immediately responded to her tweet by apologising to her. Read More

Maharashtra Reports 2,813 COVID Cases, Highest In Four Months. Mumbai Sees Slight Dip

With the new cases, Mumbai’s caseload rose to 10,75,243, while the death toll went up to 19,570. Read More

19th-Century Wooden Shipwrecks Harbour Deep-Sea Microbial Communities: Study

Ancient wooden shipwrecks harbour microbial communities similar to naturally occurring geological seabed structures. It’s one of the first studies to show the impact of shipwrecks on such environments Read More

Forensic Trailer Out: Vikrant Massey And Radhika Apte’s Film To Premiere On 24th June

‘Forensic’ is an edge-of-the-seat thriller where young girls are murdered on their birthdays in shocking ways. Read More

Anupam Kher Shares Mahima Chaudhry’s Emotional Journey Of Breast Cancer

Mahima praises Anupam Kher for being a tower of strength as he continues to remind her that she is a hero. Read More

Indian Sailor Accuses Coach Of Making Her ‘Uncomfortable’ During Foreign Tour, Writes To SAI

The development comes days after a renowned cyclist accused her coach of sexual harassment during a training-cum-competition tour of Slovenia. Read More

Taapsee Pannu Hails Cricket Star Mithali Raj On Her Retirement: ‘You Changed The Game’

Taapsee Pannu, who is all set to play the renowned cricketer in the upcoming film ‘Shabaash Mithu’, has penned a heartwarming note. Read More

TMKOC: Disha Vakani Aka Dayaben Will NOT Return To The Show, Producer Asit Modi Confirms

Asit Modi has stated that Disha Vakani would not be joining the show and they will be bringing a fresh face for Dayaben’s part. Read More

Govt Considers Restricting Fridge Imports To Boost Local Industry: Report

India’s refrigerator market at more than $5 billion, with foreign firms like Samsung and LG competing with domestic majors, including the Tata conglomerate’s Voltas, according to government’s estimate Read More

