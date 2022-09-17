Apple Stores start selling new iPhone 14, Apple Watch SE, and more – AppleInsider

Copyright © 2022, Quiller Media, Inc.

The iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max, alongside the Apple Watch Series 8 and SE ranges are available to buy in Apple Stores worldwide — and Apple has spotlighted the first customers.

The iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max, as well as the Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch SE, are now available in stores. The iPhone 14 Plus and Apple Watch Ultra will follow in October.

Apple sent photographers to stores in Beijing and Singapore to see the reactions of the very first customers.

Some early customers filmed themselves on their previous iPhones as they entered the stores to applause from the Apple staff.

Many took advice from Apple staff on which is the right device for them.

Others just browsed first.

Very many bought iPhones and Apple Watches, and wanted to show them off.

UK retail stores that are open started selling the devices several hours ago. Shipments to US customers should begin arriving shortly, and brick and mortar Apple Stores generally open at 10AM local time.

Ah. This explains why the Apple Store I visited yesterday seemed to have an excess of employees, most of whom were huddled together talking to one another. They must have been prepping them for launch day, which I imagine will be somewhat subdued compared to years ago due to the ease of getting these products online and through other sales channels. Service, as always, was great and the the store was, as always, pretty much full.

Good luck to everyone who’s hoping to score a new toy through the brick & mortar retail channel.

Anyone elses 14 Pro get INCREDIBLY hot during setup? I just finished the transfer process via iCloud from 13 Pro to 14 Pro and the phone is scorching hot. The 13 would always get warm under heavy usage, but never hot to the touch. My 14 Pro is currently in the freezer to cool it down. Im genuinely surprised I didn’t get an ‘iPhone is overheating’ error message. The back and sides feel like I left them out in the Arizona sun for 30 min.

