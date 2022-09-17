Big Eyes Coin, Dogecoin, and Shiba Inu; The Cryptocurrencies Making the Gold Rush Look Like Child's Play – NewsBTC

The Gold Rush in the 1800s had everyone buying a shovel and scurrying to whatever part of the planet gold was said to be in. Some people made fortunes, while the majority didn’t. The crypto market has often been compared to the gold rush, with some saying the bubble will burst soon, and everyone will return to the things they were doing.

We do not think that’s true. Cryptocurrencies are here to stay and will usher in a new era of decentralization. Some cryptocurrencies are making the gold rush look like child’s play, and we’ll talk about some of them in this article, Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Solana (SOL) and Cardano (ADA).

Yeah, that pun is intended. You figuratively need big eyes to find gold, and you need literally Big Eyes Coin (BIG), which is the new gold. Big Eyes Coin has some interesting tokenomics geared towards making sure that every member of the Big Eyes community gets the best out of it. For example, Big Eyes will make up to 90% of its token supply available to the public, with 70% currently available on presale. You heard that right.

The other 5% of the tokens go into a marketing wallet to make sure that Big Eyes remains in the minds of everyone in the cryptoverse, and the last 5% will be donated to charities focused on protecting endangered species of fish in the ocean which is one of the missions of Big Eyes. Big Eyes may be a cat-themed coin, but it has the fishes at the top of its mind. The Big Eyes community will thrive because of the cuteness of the Big Eyes cat, which will be one of the selling points of the Big Eyes cat.





Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is currently on presale, and like we’ve said, 70% of the coins are up for grabs. There are also many juicy bonuses waiting for you to take advantage of them, so don’t sleep on them.

Solana (SOL) is the blockchain to beat. Yes. It is the fastest blockchain on the planet, which is no easy feat, as there are many fast blockchains. Solana (SOL) can process up to 710,000 transactions per second. Most blockchains can’t rack up to 7,000 transactions per second. This speed of Solana is one thing that gives it an edge over other blockchains. There is also the scalability challenge that many blockchains haven’t been able to overcome. Solana has overcome it easily, and that’s why it’s poised to overtake Ethereum (ETH) pretty soon. You can see why it is one of the coins being rushed.

Many skeptics said Cardano (ADA) wouldn’t have a chance in a saturated crypto market. Cardano (ADA) has since proved them wrong. It’s now one of the top ten ranking cryptocurrencies on Coinmarketcap. This is no mean feat by any standards. Cardano’s technology is one thing that makes it stand out from the crowd, as it goes hard on scalability and efficiency. It’s one of the most energy-efficient blockchains in the world, and its Proof Of Stake Consensus Mechanism is many times better than the Proof of Work Mechanism operated by Bitcoin and Ethereum. It’s this easy to see why Cardano (ADA) is making waves in the cryptoverse.

Big Eyes is the only meme coin in this list, though there are others worth mentioning, e.g., Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB). It is a worthy contender because it is a relatively new coin but is already giving others a run for their money. If you want to get a piece of the pie, there’s no better time than the present.

For more information on Big Eyes Coin (BIG), go to:

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL





Disclaimer: This is a paid release. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily represent those of NewsBTC. NewsBTC does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of information available in such content. Do your research and invest at your own risk.



NewsBTC is a cryptocurrency news service that covers bitcoin news today, technical analysis & forecasts for bitcoin price and other altcoins. Here at NewsBTC, we are dedicated to enlightening everyone about bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

We cover BTC news related to bitcoin exchanges, bitcoin mining and price forecasts for various cryptocurrencies.

Crypto Prices from Nomics

Best Gold IRA Companies

© 2021 NewsBTC. All Rights Reserved.

© 2021 NewsBTC. All Rights Reserved.

source