Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 25 February 2022 – ABP Live

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 25 February 2022

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 25 February 2022″

Can Ukraine Ward Off Russian Military Might? Here Is How Their Armed Forces Stack Up

Russia-Ukraine Crisis: A look at the numbers show Ukraine’s armed forces are heavily outnumbered and outgunned by Russia’s. Read More

Telangana: Private Firm MD Held For Duping Depositors Of Rs 70 Crore

The primary offender, identified as 49-year-old Jayanth Biswas, by Cyberabad police, allegedly solicited money from people under the pretext of promising high returns. Read More

Delhi COVID Curbs: All Restrictions Withdrawn, No Night Curfew From Monday. Only Offline Classes In Schools From April 1

In a meeting held today, the DDMA decided to lift Covid-19 restrictions including night curfew from Monday. Read More

Russia Ukraine Conflict: Putin Agrees To Send Delegation To Minsk For Talks With Ukraine

This comes after Ukraine said that it was ready to talk with Russia following Moscow’s offer to open a communication channel with Ukraine on a condition that the Ukrainian Army “lays down weapons.” Read More

‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ Starring Alia Bhatt Hits Cinemas: So, What Is The Real Story Of Gangubai?

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ has been one of the most anticipated films to hit the big screen. Read More

Dharmendra Opens About How ‘Lata ji was always a phone call away for him’

Legendary actor, Dharmendra, talked about how he and Lata Di have always shared an emotional connection and she was always a phone call away from him. Read More

Formula One Cancels 2022 Russian Grand Prix In Wake Of Ukraine Crisis

Grand Prix Cancelled: In a statement, Formula One said it was impossible to hold the Russian Grand Prix in the current circumstances. Read More

Official! UEFA Champions League Final Shifted From Russia To France After Ukraine Invasion

Champions League Final Venue: UEFA also noted that the Russian and Ukrainian clubs “will be required to play their home matches at neutral venues until further notice.” Read More

Newlyweds Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar Seek Blessings From Sadhguru- See Pics & Video

The newly married couple Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar sat near Sadhguru’s feet as they sought his blessings. Read More

Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Nirmala Sitharaman Says India’s Development Challenged As World Peace Threatened

The finance minister was speaking at the annual Asia Economic Dialogue organised by the Ministry of External Affairs and think-tank Pune International Centre Read More

