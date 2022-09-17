Tesla FSD Beta 10.69.3 will be released “shortly after AI Day” – TESLARATI

Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta 10.69.3 update will be released “shortly after AI Day,” Elon Musk said on Twitter. He also said that FSD Beta will be expanding to drivers with safety scores above 80 once 10.69.2.1 is out. His response was to What’s Up Tesla? blogger Gail Alfar after she shared said that her commute to work with Tesla’s latest FSD Beta update was flawless.

10.69.2.1 coming out in a few days with additional polish, 10.69.3 comes out shortly after AI Day

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 15, 2022

Currently, Tesla requires drivers to have a safety score of 95. The new score of 80 will allow for a larger number of Tesla owners to participate in the FSD Beta testing. This move hints at Tesla’s confidence in the software’s growth and improvement.

Last year when FSD Beta 10.2 rolled out to owners with perfect safety scores, Elon shared updates about the refinements coming to the safety score. He said that it would be refined continuously until it is an extremely good predictor of crash probability.

Tesla’s second AI Day is coming up at the end of the month and it’s expected to reveal a lot of updates on FSD, the Optimus Bot, and the Dojo Supercomputer. Tesla recently shared some fresh updates on its Dojo supercomputer at the Hot Chips 34 Conference.

One of the new features presented was the Tesla Dojo instruction set. Another one was a deep dive into the supercomputer’s arithmetic formats, system network, and the supercomputer’s ability to route around dead processing nodes in the software.

AI Day, which will be held in Palo Alto, California, will also be an opportunity for Tesla to address its FSD critics head one, according to Loup Ventures, which noted that the second AI Day is already a win for Tesla.

