New Tesla super charging station coming to Waterville – WABI

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) – There is a new Tesla super charging station in Waterville.

It is still under construction and is located in the parking lot of the Hannaford supermarket on Elm Plaza.

It will feature 12 charging ports, used to charge your electric vehicles.

The landlord and the owner of the plaza, Andy Rosenthal tells us the project started in late June of this year.

He says it could be open to the public in as few as 10 days.

