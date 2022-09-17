Instagram Batch Downloader Tools To Get The Most Benefit From IG Content – KHTS Radio

Posted by: KHTS Articles in News Articles 3,217 Views

The abundance of content on Instagram has never ceased to amaze. It’s easy to get lost amid this content and, more importantly, not have time to save it.

Agree that keeping inspiring and exciting content on your favorite device is much more enjoyable than continually logging to IG, which also requires an internet connection.

But the problem is that downloading content is not easy, at least it used to be.

Luckily, there is now a safe way to upload the desired content with web-based platforms.

Here I show you the most commonly used and safest downloaders of any Instagram content. You are free to choose the best for you and enjoy the stored content anytime and anywhere.

There are much easier ways to download Instagram video or image than installing additional apps that can damage your data or device.

1. Bigbangram saver

For example, Bigbangram content saver unloads videos with images for free and in simple steps. It’s a web-based tool that operates online; thus you don’t need any registration and, of course, installation.

The tool is easy to use. All you need is an internet connection to load the page. Use it instantly and on any device to save your favorite IG media content.

By the way, you can save Instagram photos of an IG profile all at once, choosing “All profile content”. It makes it very easy when you need to get all the user’s posts at once, rather than uploading a photo or video one by one.



2. Download Instagram Videos

The service is developed to upload only Instagram videos. It works with an internet connection. If you collect the most useful guides from your favorite blogger, then this is the right tool for you because it will save the video in high quality and for free at the same time. Don’t hesitate to try it as it doesn’t need any installation and registration.



3. Gram Save

The tool uploads a user’s content (or your own) in bulk and separate photos/videos or even slideshow! The tool is easy to use and does not require any complex tasks to download the content (a usual copy-and-paste scheme). It’s as simple as 1,2,3!



4. Download Gram

The tool is compatible with pc, mac, and android. Thus, you are free to choose the most reliable device to get your favorite content.

By the way, have you used a new IG Reels feature yet? If yes, then you know how useful those 15-second videos can be. Sometimes it’s also worth saving a couple not to lose.



Perhaps this content is now more popular than photos and videos in the news feed, but we all know Stories’ main disadvantage – only 24-hour availability. It’s easy to search for Instagram Story download tools on google, but finding ones that are safe (and download Stories quickly) takes effort.

Here are a couple of tested tools for Stories downloading.

1. Bigbangram Story saver

I”ve already mentioned the tool by the Bigbangram service for downloading individual photos and videos at the beginning of this article, but it also has a Story downloader. You can get any active user Story for free and quickly so that you don’t lose it and can browse it at any time in the future. Save to any device without registration.



2. Story Downloader

Use the tool with the internet connection and get exciting Stories or Highlights on your device in one click. Even if you don’t have an Instagram account, you can browse the Stories without downloading. The platform is famous for its logical and simple interface.



Using a third-party phone app is not always the best solution. But if online platforms aren’t your format at all, try using these proven apps.

The tool may upload and browse Stories anonymously. Moreover, you are free to pick out any content to get: photos, videos, Highlights, and create “My list” from stored content to get quick access. The app is paid but has a 7-day trial version and does not require sign in to your Insta account.



The instrument is designed only for viewing and saving Stories and IGTV on android. You may receive media content on the device, repost them to IG with the tool and mark interesting profiles to get fresh content.





