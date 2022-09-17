India Maharajas vs World Giants, Legends League Cricket 2022 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Get – LatestLY

Some of India’s greatest-ever cricketers would be coming together as one side and teaming up against formidable opposition from across the globe in World Giants in the special match, that is going to kickstart the Legends League Cricket T20 tournament on Friday, September 16. The special match between these two teams would be played as part of India’s 75th year of Independence celebrations. While Virender Sehwag would captain India Maharajas, former Proteas legend Jacques Kallis will lead the World Giants team. Legends League Cricket 2022: Here’s A Quick Recap of Last Edition of T20 Tournament Featuring Retired Cricketers

The India Maharajas squad boasts of some quality former players, the likes of which include Mohammad Kaif, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh and also Stuart Binny. World Giants meanwhile, would have names like Dale Steyn, Sanath Jayasuriya, Brett Lee and Muttiah Muralidharan among others. The match is expected to be nothing less than a blockbuster with things clearly in the balance between both teams.

When Is India Maharajas vs World Giants, Legends League Cricket2022 Match (Know Date, Time And Venue)

The India Maharajas vs World Giants, Legends League Cricket 2022 match will be played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata (Friday). The game has a start time of 07:30 PM IST.

Where To Watch India Maharajas vs World Giants, Legends League Cricket2022 Match Live Telecast On TV?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for Legends League Cricket 2022 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports 2/2 HD and Star Sports 1 Hindi/1 HD Hindi to watch the live telecast of the India Maharajas vs World Giants Legends League Cricket2022 match on TV.

How To Watch India Maharajas vs World Giants, Legends League Cricket2022 Match Live Streaming Online?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Network, will live stream India Maharajas vs World Giants, Legends League Cricket 2022 match on online platforms. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to catch the action live at a nominal subscription fee.

