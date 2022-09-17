The Apple Watch Series 7 is an insane $115 off right now – Macworld

When you purchase through links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. This doesn’t affect our editorial independence.
Amazon’s big Prime Day event might not be until next week, but it’s hard to believe anything’s going to top this sale: Amazon is selling either the 41mm or 45mm Apple Watch Series 7 in green for $284 and $315, respectively, a ridiculous savings of $115 off the MSRP.
The Apple Watch Series 7 isn’t a huge upgrade over the Series 6, but it brings two notable improvements: a larger screen and faster charging. Plus it’s got everything that made its predecessor so great: EKG and blood-oxygen sensors, am always-on display, 18-hour battery life, and an array of health and fitness features. And of course, you’ll get watchOS 9 in the fall and years of OS updates.
So forget setting your alarm for Prime Day and grab this incredible deal right now.
Michael Simon has been covering Apple since the iPod was the iWalk. His obsession with technology goes back to his first PC—the IBM Thinkpad with the lift-up keyboard for swapping out the drive. He’s still waiting for that to come back in style tbh.
