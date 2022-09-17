Daily deals April 28: $559 2022 iPad Air 5, $329 Apple Watch Series 7, $499 Acer Predator XB3 32-inch Monitor, more – AppleInsider

Copyright © 2022, Quiller Media, Inc.

Contact Us | Privacy Policy

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content.

Thursday’s best deals include savings on Apple products like the most recent iPad Air, the Apple Watch Series 7, and a massive monitor for epic gaming. Also check out discounts on other TV, smartwatch, and audio goodies.

Every day, we make it our mission to find the best possible deals on Apple products, smartphones, smart TVs, and other gear to help you save as much money as possible. If an item is out of stock, you may still be able to order it for delivery at a later date. Many of the discounts are likely to expire soon, though, so act fast.

We take all the deals we find, curate them into one handy post, and have it ready for you each day to peruse. Keep coming back each day, including the weekends, as we serve up juicy discounts each and every day.

AppleInsider and Apple Authorized Resellers are also running specials on Mac and iPad hardware that will not only deliver the lowest prices on many of the items, but also throw in bonus savings on accessories, software and more. Here are just a few of the deals running this week:

Apple's hard-to-find M2 MacBook Air with 24GB of memory and a spacious 1TB SSD is discounted exclusively for AppleInsider readers, with a $100 markdown on the system itself and $40 off optional AppleCare.

Snag yourself an iPhone 14 at a discount or save money on an unlimited data plan by checking out U.S. carriers' latest promotional offers.

As the Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra make their way to store shelves, now is the time to pick up the latest smartwatches at a discount, with savings in effect on sporty and elegant styles.

Apple released the Apple Watch Series 8 alongside an updated Apple Watch SE on September 7. Here's how they compare with one another.

Apple made considerable upgrades to the iPhone 14 Pro while making fewer than usual to the iPhone 14. Here's how the two similar-sized flagship iPhone models differ.

Apple's iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max have arrived. Here's how they stack up versus the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max.

Apple's iPhone 14 is aimed at about the same market that the iPhone SE targets. Here's how it compares to the third-generation iPhone SE.

Apple announced the second generation of AirPods Pro at its "Far Out" event on September 7. Here's how it compares to the first generation.

U.S. antitrust officials ask to be heard in Epic vs. Apple appeal

24 years after original iMac, there's still big demand for floppies

Apple's loaded MacBook Air (M2, 24GB RAM, 1TB SSD) now $100 off, plus $40 off AppleCare

'Breakup mode' – How to make Photos feature people less often

How to set different backgrounds for each Focus Mode in iOS 16

Deals: get an iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro for free with wireless carrier promos

The best GaN chargers for recharging your iPhone, iPad & Mac

Full video of Steve Jobs panel with Cook, Ive & Powell Jobs is available

Apple's hard-to-find M2 MacBook Air with 24GB of memory and a spacious 1TB SSD is discounted exclusively for AppleInsider readers, with a $100 markdown on the system itself and $40 off optional AppleCare.

Snag yourself an iPhone 14 at a discount or save money on an unlimited data plan by checking out U.S. carriers' latest promotional offers.

As the Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra make their way to store shelves, now is the time to pick up the latest smartwatches at a discount, with savings in effect on sporty and elegant styles.

Chargers using gallium nitride offer high wattages in a compact size. Here are some of the best options on the market to recharge your iPhone 14, iPad, Mac, and other Apple devices.

Following the release of its massive iOS 16 update, Apple has already moving on. Here's what we've found hiding in the iOS 16.1 developer beta.

New in iOS 16 is the ability to add widgets to your Lock Screen. We've curated the top third-party apps that have already added support for these highly-visible widgets that you can download now.

Apple's iOS 16 makes the iPhone more customizable than ever. This is the ultimate guide on how to make the iPhone a more personal device.

It's been a rocky road to the iOS 16 launch. Here are the high-profile features that didn't debut in the initial release of Apple's operating system.

Less an overhaul and more refining what's already in place, iOS 16 is all about personalization on top of a retained solid foundation.

With the SwitchEasy four-in-one MagPower multi-charger, you can power up all your gear with a single device — including your Apple Watch with an Apple-certified puck.

The Benks Grand Pro Headphone Stand for AirPods Max is a welcome upgrade over the original. However, it introduces complexity where there was none before — while also ignoring an obvious problem.

Keep tabs on the air quality of your home — including potentially deadly radon levels — with the Airthings View Plus.

Apple didn't make a Magic Keyboard for iPad mini 6, and Lululook's Magnetic Keyboard perhaps acts as a testament to why.

AppleInsider is one of the few truly independent online publications left. If you love what we do, please consider a small donation to help us keep the lights on.

If you love AppleInsider and want to support independent publications, please consider a small donation.

{{ title }}

source