Ether Lags Bitcoin in Countdown to Revamp of Ethereum Blockchain – Bloomberg

Insight and analysis of top stories from our award winning magazine “Bloomberg Businessweek”.

Over the past two decades, China has built large infrastructure projects in almost every country in Africa, making Western powers uncomfortable amid wider concerns about Beijing’s investments across the continent. However, a deeper look shows that accusations of so-called debt trap diplomacy turn out to be unfounded.

Terra Founder Kwon’s Singapore Employment Permit at Risk: ST

Queue Time Ticks Over 25 Hours as Thousands Brave the Cold to Mourn the Queen

Amazon Antitrust Offer Gets Guarded Welcome From EU’s Vestager

GM’s Cruise Pushes Past Glitches to Map Robotaxi Expansion

Texas Social-Media Law on Web Censorship Upheld by Federal Appeals Court

ByteDance to Buy Back $3 Billion in Shares After IPO Stalls

Meta, Nvidia Pummeled in Nasdaq 100’s Worst Week in 8 Months

Texas Social-Media Law on Web Censorship Upheld by Federal Appeals Court

DOJ Asks Appeals Court to Enter Fight Over Trump Documents

Sanders, Arkansas GOP Gubernatorial Nominee, Has Cancer Surgery

Phil Falcone Uses Apollo Court Claim to Secure Loan From Michael Dell

Playboy Sells ‘Big Bunny’ Jet to Family Office for $17.5 Million

‘Phantom of the Opera’ Will Close on Broadway After Record-Setting Run

How Good Is the Apple Watch Ultra? Lifestyle Features Up Close

Federer and Williams Were the Best Ever. Or Maybe Not.

Turn ‘NIMBYs’ Into ‘YIMBYs’ to Fix Energy Crisis: Chris Bryant

Government Jobs Are Plentiful, but Nobody Wants Them

An Auto Designer at GM Says Getting an MBA Helped Her ‘Stand Out’

Hollywood Effects Artists Say It’s Time to Unionize

FTC Joins Push for Rules on Trade of Smartphone Location Data

Disney Shows Adjusted Pay Data by Race and Gender for First Time

American Women Are Flocking to Illinois for Legal Abortions

Pakistan Braces for More Floods After Death Toll Crosses 1,500

Alaska Braces for Floods, Power Outages as Huge Storm Nears

California Sees Warning Sign From Weak Tax Revenue Collections

Can Britain’s Endangered Department Stores Be Saved?

Shanghai Built Its Own Silicon Valley, and Very Few Came

Key Player In Ethereum Infrastructure Infura Rejects Centralization Claim

Ethereum Offshoot Token Tumbles After Forking From Blockchain

Spat Out by Crypto, Tech Staff Find They Are in High Demand

source