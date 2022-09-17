Ether Lags Bitcoin in Countdown to Revamp of Ethereum Blockchain – Bloomberg

Insight and analysis of top stories from our award winning magazine “Bloomberg Businessweek”.
Over the past two decades, China has built large infrastructure projects in almost every country in Africa, making Western powers uncomfortable amid wider concerns about Beijing’s investments across the continent. However, a deeper look shows that accusations of so-called debt trap diplomacy turn out to be unfounded.
Terra Founder Kwon’s Singapore Employment Permit at Risk: ST
Queue Time Ticks Over 25 Hours as Thousands Brave the Cold to Mourn the Queen
Amazon Antitrust Offer Gets Guarded Welcome From EU’s Vestager
GM’s Cruise Pushes Past Glitches to Map Robotaxi Expansion
Texas Social-Media Law on Web Censorship Upheld by Federal Appeals Court
ByteDance to Buy Back $3 Billion in Shares After IPO Stalls
Meta, Nvidia Pummeled in Nasdaq 100’s Worst Week in 8 Months
DOJ Asks Appeals Court to Enter Fight Over Trump Documents
Sanders, Arkansas GOP Gubernatorial Nominee, Has Cancer Surgery
Phil Falcone Uses Apollo Court Claim to Secure Loan From Michael Dell
Playboy Sells ‘Big Bunny’ Jet to Family Office for $17.5 Million
‘Phantom of the Opera’ Will Close on Broadway After Record-Setting Run
How Good Is the Apple Watch Ultra? Lifestyle Features Up Close
Federer and Williams Were the Best Ever. Or Maybe Not.
Turn ‘NIMBYs’ Into ‘YIMBYs’ to Fix Energy Crisis: Chris Bryant
Government Jobs Are Plentiful, but Nobody Wants Them
An Auto Designer at GM Says Getting an MBA Helped Her ‘Stand Out’
Hollywood Effects Artists Say It’s Time to Unionize
FTC Joins Push for Rules on Trade of Smartphone Location Data
Disney Shows Adjusted Pay Data by Race and Gender for First Time
American Women Are Flocking to Illinois for Legal Abortions
Pakistan Braces for More Floods After Death Toll Crosses 1,500
Alaska Braces for Floods, Power Outages as Huge Storm Nears
California Sees Warning Sign From Weak Tax Revenue Collections
Can Britain’s Endangered Department Stores Be Saved?
Shanghai Built Its Own Silicon Valley, and Very Few Came
Key Player In Ethereum Infrastructure Infura Rejects Centralization Claim
Ethereum Offshoot Token Tumbles After Forking From Blockchain
Spat Out by Crypto, Tech Staff Find They Are in High Demand
Ether Lags Bitcoin in Countdown to Revamp of Ethereum Blockchain – Bloomberg
