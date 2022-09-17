Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) – You Can Now Use Dogecoin To Tip On Twitter, Doge Co-Creator Billy Markus Weighs In – Benzinga

A group of independent developers has made Dogecoin DOGE/USD tips on Twitter Inc TWTR possible with a DOGE tip bot.

What Happened: In an announcement on Reddit’s Dogecoin community forum, developers announced they had deployed the SoDogeTip bot on Twitter so that users could send DOGE tips via tweets.

“This is the Twitter version of the bot we have been using on reddit since 2017,” said Mishaboar on Twitter, sharing details of how to register for the service and claim tips.

If a #dogetip you have sent is not claimed for more than three days, the amount is returned to your account.



You can withdraw from your @sodogetip Dogecoin address by interacting with the bot via DMs; you can also deposit #Dogecoin to your @sodogetip address.

Dogecoin co-creator Billy Markus weighed in on the announcement, advising users to be cautious about leaving crypto in their wallets for too long.

“for some caution, and this isn’t shade at all to the developer as he has been doing this a very long time and is trusted, but things can happen and access can be lost or accounts can get removed so recommended to not leave crypto in the tip wallet too long!” said Markus.

As @BillyM2k pointed out, do not use this bot for holding more than what you need for tipping others. This is not a wallet.



While the dev is a trusted member of the community, errors and security issues happen. Have fun with it, but be smart!https://t.co/ckaMq9FWO4

Earlier this year, Markus described DOGE tipping as one of the best use cases for the meme-based cryptocurrency.

Back in 2014, Dogecoin spread wildly because it was used as a tipping currency – the reddit tip bot made millions of doge transactions.



I'd like to see the community to get back to that culture. Tipping is one of the best use cases. It adds new users, spreads DOGE, and is fun.

Price Action: DOGE was trading at $0.1782 on Wednesday, down 1.27% in the last 24 hours.

