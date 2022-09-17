Apple's MacBook Air with M1 falls to $849.99 at Amazon, cheapest 2022 price – AppleInsider

Copyright © 2022, Quiller Media, Inc.
Apple’s portable MacBook Air with M1 is on sale this week, with month-end deals knocking $150 off the standard model at Amazon thanks to a hidden discount.
Amazon’s month-end MacBook Air sale features an instant rebate stacked with bonus savings at checkout, resulting in the standard model dropping to $849.99 — or $150 off Apple’s MSRP. Our MacBook Air Price Guide, which tracks the cheapest prices across leading Apple resellers, noted a price drop on the Gold model yesterday, but today Amazon has inventory of the Space Gray and Silver finishes for $849.99 as well. This is the lowest price we’ve seen on the base configuration at Amazon in 2022.
Those interested in 16GB of RAM or additional storage should head over to the Price Guide to check out exclusive MacBook Air deals on every model at Apple Authorized Reseller Adorama, in addition to $40 off AppleCare. Each of the deals requires the use of promo code APINSIDER when used with this activation link in the same browsing session. Check out these step-by-step activation instructions.
AppleInsider and Apple Authorized Resellers are also running specials on Mac and iPad hardware that will not only deliver the lowest prices on many of the items, but also throw in bonus savings on accessories, software and more. Here are just a few of the deals running this week:
