Today’s deals: First Apple Watch Series 8 deal, $20 Fire Stick, $99 Nest thermostat, more – BGR

In this roundup, you’ll find the best daily deals available online on Friday, September 16. That includes deep discounts on Apple AirPods, Fire TV Sticks, Nest Thermostats, and more. Plus, we found the very first deal on the brand new Apple Watch Series 8!

Featured deals in today’s roundup:

Highlights today include Apple AirPods Pro for just $179.99, the newest Nest Thermostat for $99 instead of $130, best-selling Alexa smart plugs for $4.69 each, #1 best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows with 140,000 5-star reviews for $15.96 each, brand new Sony X-Series Bluetooth speakers with discounts for the first time ever, up to $150 off Apple Watch Series 7 until they sell out (check out more Apple Watch deals in our earlier coverage), Fire TV Sticks starting at $19.99, and more.

On top of that, there are some seriously good Echo Dot deals available right now. First, eligible shoppers can score an Echo Dot for just $0.99 with one month of Amazon Music Unlimited. Or, you can get a FREE Echo Dot with the purchase of one of these Fire TV devices. Just add both to your cart and use the coupon code FTVEDOT22 at checkout.

Finally, there’s one more thing we need to tell you about before we get to more of today’s best deals.

The very first Apple Watch Series 8 deal is now available on Amazon!

Unfortunately, this deal isn’t a discount on the watch itself. Instead, you’ll save about $30 on Beats Studio Buds when you buy a pair with an Apple Watch Series 8 or Apple Watch SE2. Just add the earbuds to your cart along with the watch, and the discount will be applied at checkout.

UPDATE: There actually is an Apple Watch Series 8 discount on launch day! Amazon is offering $40 off multiple stainless steel Series 8 models, but there’s no telling how long the discounts will be around.

The deal also works when you pre-order a new Apple Watch Ultra, which will be released on September 23. Check out our earlier coverage for more Apple Watch deals, including up to $150 off Apple Watch Series 7.

All that’s just the tip of the iceberg, so start scrolling to read about all of today’s hottest sales.



