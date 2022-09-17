Apple MacBook Air M2 review: How does the most powerful everyday laptop compare to MacBook Pro and iPad Pro – Buzz.ie

We test the redesigned 2022 MacBook Air M2 along with two of Apple’s 2021 computers, iPad Pro M1 and MacBook Pro M1 Pro

The 2022 Apple MacBook Air has a completely redesigned chassis, new speakers, full HD webcam, MagSafe charging and a new, brighter, display that supports the larger P3 colour gamut.

It is powered by the latest M2 SoC (system on a chip).

This is an extremely responsive and fast computer that runs smoothly and quietly with more than enough processing power for the average user.

In addition to the familiar Silver and Space Gray models, MacBook Air M2 comes in two new colour options: Starlight and Midnight.

The slim and light notebook has dispensed with its classic wedge shape and is now thinner at the front and rear.

It adopts the retro design of last year’s 16in MacBook Pro which I examine below.

Despite its tiny frame, the laptop feels incredibly robust. There is no flex in the base while the lid feels rigid.

When you open the lid, it reveals a beautifully bright, sharp, and bigger 13.6in screen. It is very easy to open the lid with one hand too.

The device sports the familiar backlit Magic Keyboard and Force Touch trackpad along with a Touch-ID fingerprint scanner on the power button.

The keyboard is comfortable and accurate and pleasing to work with.

The haptic trackpad and its integration into the OS is perfect.

I’m a fan of the display. It’s crisp, colourful and clear – even if it is nowhere near as dazzling as the Mini-LED panels of the 2021 MacBook Pro and 12.9in iPad Pro.

The liquid retina panel (IPS) has a 16:10 aspect ratio with a resolution of 2560 x 1664 pixels, 224 pixels per inch, 500 nits of brightness and support for the wider P3 colour gamut.

The body-to-screen ratio is 84 per cent and there are symmetrical bezels and a notch which houses sensors as well as the webcam.

The area next to the notch is where you will find the macOS menu bar.

This 2022 MacBook Air is one of the first machines to have Apple’s next-generation M2 chip running it.

The new chip has eight cores split into four performance cores and four efficiency cores. My review unit was the 10-core GPU model with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD.

And while the lack of a cooling fan in a slim laptop like this means you will get some throttling when engaged in sustained intensive workloads, this is still one mighty capable machine.

And because there is no fan, it is completely silent in operation. It never seems to get hot either.

But if you’re a creator who is going to be working regularly on-the-go with a processing-power-hungry DAW such as Ableton LIve or Apple’s own Logic Pro X, or editing 4K or 8K video footage, then this is not the ideal machine for you.

For everyone else, this is a dream to use.

One of the most impressive things about this laptop and all of Apple notebooks running M series silicon is that the CPU performance does not change on battery power. It’s incredible.

Battery life on MacBook Air M2 is outstanding. This machine regularly lasted for 15 to 16 hours between charges.

It takes two hours 15 minutes to fully recharge with the included 35W charger and MagSafe cable, but the machine can fast charge with a 67W or higher power adapter too.

Using fast charge, I fully refuelled the laptop in 90 minutes.

The full HD webcam performs well but does not include the Centre Stage feature that is on most iPads.

The audio system consists of four speakers located in the hinge area between the base unit and the display. They support Spatial Audio when playing music or video with Dolby Atmos.

The M2 chip supports WiFi 6 at 80Hz and has Bluetooth 5.0. Wireless data transfer speeds are between 850-950 Mbps.

The machine has two USB ports, both of which are Thunderbolt 4 (with 40Gbps data transfer), but you can only connect one external display.

There is a 3.5mm headphone jack that supports high-impedance headphones which is useful for audiophiles and for anyone involved in music creation, mixing or mastering.

If you only change your computer every four or five years then this is a worthy investment as an everyday computer as it so far ahead of the competition.

Apple 13in MacBook Air M2 (reviewed model) with 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 16GB, 1TB SSD costs €2339.

The 2021 MacBook Pro with the M1 Pro chip – which I reviewed in full here – has the M1 Pro processor which is still more powerful than the MacBook Air M2 chip.

So are Apple’s M1 Max and M1 Ultra chipsets.

The 2021 MacBook Pro has awesome cooling fans that mean it can engage in sustained intensive workloads for long periods without throttling – even on battery power.

So it's a better buy for creatives such as video editors, content creators and music producers and DJs.

It also comes with a brilliant keyboard, large trackpad, outstanding webcam, MagSafe charging, an SD Card slot and a HDMI port.

The 16in M1 Pro model is thicker and heavier than its predecessor but that wouldn’t bother me.

Open up its aluminium chassis and you get dazzled by a stunning 16.2in display that produces rich and vibrant colours, beaming whites and deep blacks, not to mention a quite incredible 1,600 nits of peak brightness for HDR content thanks to a miniLED backlight.

The display was the first on a MacBook with a ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate that makes everything seem smoother.

The incredible screen enables people who work with video to work in HDR anywhere – a game-changer.

Apple MacBook Pro 16in (reviewed model) with 10‑core CPU and 16‑core GPU, 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD costs €3,439.00. The 14in model costs €3209 for the same specs.

I’ve been using a 12.9in 2021 Apple iPad Pro for more than a year now because of its immense computing power and dazzling mini-LED display.

The M1 chip powering the device is just incredible.

It makes this tablet a weapon of choice for creative and pro tasks such video editing, audio production, beat making and photo editing.

If you value a touchscreen or need to use a stylus, then iPad Pro is a better buy than MacBook Air M2.

It's got a USB-C port with USB 4 and Thunderbolt 3 support so you are getting the most incredible data transfer rates, and you can hook it up to an external monitor.

The Pro is also a superb tool for video calls on any app thanks to a feature called Centre Stage, which is essentially automatic framing added to the front-facing camera which pans and zooms to keep you and others in view as you move about.

This is a feature not included on either of the MacBook laptops above.

Watching HDR movies and TV shows on the stunning Liquid Retina XDR screen is a breath-taking experience. It can reach peak brightness of 1600 nits for HDR content, more than three times as bright as last year’s iPad Air.

Other great features include the 120Hz refresh rate display (twice the refresh rate of MacBook Air), Apple’s Face ID security system, the superb rear camera system and the LiDar scanner.

To get the most out of your iPad Pro, I’d recommend the Magic Keyboard and the second-gen Apple Pencil. The latter works like a dream with both the digital illustration app ProCreate, one of the best iPad apps, and Apple’s handwriting-to-text tool Scribble.

But while battery life is great at 10 hours, that's well short of what both MacBooks above are capable of.

The 12.9in iPad Pro (reviewed model) costs from €1559 for WiFi and from €1729 for WiFi + Cellular with 512GB of storage. Magic Keyboard costs €399. Apple Pencil second-gen costs €135.

What makes MacBook Air, MacBook Pro and iPad Pro even better is Universal Control which enables you to steer multiple iPads and Macs using a single mouse, keyboard and trackpad.

It is one of the best software features Apple has ever introduced and underpins the deep integration between the company’s hardware and software.

No set-up is required as the feature is enabled by default. The only requirement is that your devices are signed into the same iCloud account.

You just place your units next to each other, then move your pointer to the edge of one screen and it bursts through to the next one, enabling you to copy files between the machines or type on one Mac with a different Mac’s keyboard.

For example, you can drag a photo that you have edited on your Mac into the Notes app on your iPad. It’s smooth, it’s fluid and it’s a huge time saver when it comes to productivity.

