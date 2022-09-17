"There's no pros to Tom playing" – Gisele Bundchen believes Tom Brady has nothing left to prove and should retire, claims Colin Cowherd – Sportskeeda

Gisele Bundchen is done playing games with Tom Brady. Actually, Gisele is done watching Tom Brady play games — specifically pro football games as the sport’s all-time great at his position, thinks analyst Colin Cowherd.

Brady proved against the Cowboys in Week 1 that he hasn’t really lost a step after a tumultuous offseason. Last month, upon his return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from a 11-day absence, Brady looked visibly distressed and said that “a lot of s*** was going on.”

Still, despite how sharp he looked in his 23rd season at the age of 45, Brady no longer has the blessing of his wife to continue playing, at least according to ‘The Herd’ host Colin Cowherd.

Here’s Cowherd’s take on the reported marital issues between Gisele and Tom Brady:

Cowherd continued:

Tom Brady is not condemning those that are prying into his personal life. In fact, he understands that it’s the nature of living life in front of cameras almost every waking moment.

Tom Brady said at a press conference on Thursday, September 15, that it’s simply part of his life. He then went on to awkwardly explain his love for the game of football:

Let’s hope that love for the game didn’t get in the way of his love for his family.

