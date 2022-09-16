Adorable Duffy and Friends Series Currently In the Works for Disney+ – Inside the Magic

in Disney, Movies & TV

Credit: Disney

An all-new series is currently in the works for Disney+, starring Duffy and his friends in the most adorable adventures.

This year’s Disney D23 Expo brought many surprises for fans all over the world. From exciting new projects coming to Disney Parks worldwide to the latest projects in development by Marvel, 20th Century Studios, Pixar, and Walt Disney Animation Studios, among other fun news, fans were blown away as “The largest Disney fan event in the world” took place in Anaheim, California.

Related: Full Trailer For Disney’s ‘Disenchanted’ Finally Released!

During this year’s “A Boundless Future: Disney Parks, Experiences and Products” presentation, Josh D’Amaro commented on the love Disney fans around the world have for Duffy and his friends and even brought curious LinaBell — who recently made her debut at Tokyo Disneyland and Hong Kong Disneyland — on stage to make an exciting announcement, making that her first official appearance outside of Asia.

Related: Fun New Offerings Coming to Disney Park With the Arrival of LinaBell

Fans of this adorable teddy bear and his friends were delighted to hear that Duffy & Friends would star in their very own Disney+ Original series soon.

This adorable stop-motion project will include six episodes starring Duffy, ShellieMay, Gelatoni, StellaLou, CookieAnn, ‘Olu Mel, and LinaBell, and will debut next year, though no official premiere date has been announced yet.

Related: Disney Officially Launches “Munchlings,” an Adorable New Line of Collectible Plushes

While there is still not a lot of information regarding the upcoming Duffy & Friends series, seeing the adorable teddy bear make his debut on Disney+ could be a first step towards bringing the character to the spotlight, and who knows, maybe fans could be able to meet Duffy and his friends at Disneyland Resort, Walt Disney World Resort, and Disneyland Paris soon.

For those unfamiliar with Duffy and his friends, the Walt Disney Imagineering website tells Duffy’s story as follows:

Who’s Duffy?

Duffy the Disney Bear is Mickey Mouse’s very own teddy bear. Born from an original Walt Disney Imagineering story, Duffy continues to be a popular Disney character with fans around the world. He has even been dubbed “the bear of happiness and luck,” and he is surely bringing lots of happiness and luck to his fans.

With the rise of Duffy’s popularity, Imagineers noticed many guests purchased multiple plush of Duffy, giving the bears unique names and costumes. That inspired Imagineers to create a companion to Duffy—his best friend, ShellieMay. Based on the pair’s increasing popularity, Imagineers decided to develop an entire collection of characters, each with a distinct personality and talent: artistic cat friend, Gelatoni, dancing rabbit friend, StellaLou, inventive dog friend, CookieAnn, and musical turtle friend, ‘Olu Mel. Learn more about Duffy’s friends and their stories created by Imagineers here .

Will you watch the Duffy & Friends series when it premieres on Disney+? Let us know in the comments below!

Average Disney nerd and snack enthusiast. Catch Ed trading pins at Main Street, U.S.A., visiting Madame Leota at the Haunted Mansion, and constantly debating which is best, blue milk or green milk at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge



Inside the Magic was created in 2005. What started as a tiny central Florida based website and short weekly podcast that provided our audience the opportunity to visit Walt Disney World virtually has grown to the publishing company it is today. We focus on bringing you all things fun so you can plan your theme park vacation, enjoy Disney at home, and more.

ITM now consists of multiple writers living near both Disneyland and Walt Disney World theme parks and around the world. This allows us to bring you the most interesting, entertaining, and unique entertainment experiences, covering theme parks, movies, TV, video games, special events and so much more.

(function(e,t,n,r){var i=n.currentScript,s=null;if(i)s=i;else{var o=n.getElementsByTagName(r),u=o.length-1;for(var a=u;a>=0;a–)if(o[a].getAttribute(“rel”)===”skimlinks-ref-banner”){s=o[a];break}}s&&setTimeout(function(){var i=e[t]||(e[t]=[]),o={“imageUrl”:”/banners/img/referral/higher_commissions/728X90.gif”,”wid”:”07″,”creativeId”:60710,”color”:”grey”,”size”:”728X90″,”domainId”:”1601785″,”publisherId”:137930,”bannerUrl”:”/banners/js/referral/referral_banner.min.js”,”cdnUrl”:”https://s.skimresources.com”};if(i.length===0){var u=n.createElement(r);u.src=o.cdnUrl+o.bannerUrl,u.async=!0,s.parentNode.insertBefore(u,s)}i.push({el:s,config:o})})})(this,”__skimlinksBanners”,document,”script”);



CONTACT US | ADVERTISE ON ITM

PRIVACY POLICY

© 2005–2022 JAK Schmidt, Inc. All rights reserved.

By using this site you agree to our privacy policy. The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached, or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Inside the Magic.

source