Netflix is getting more expensive – Here’s what you need to know – 9to5Mac

Netflix’s previously-announced price increase is officially starting to go into effect for many customers. Netflix announced its plans for a price increase in January, starting first with new customers. At the time, the company said the price would also “gradually” roll out the price increase for existing subscribers.



As first noted by The Verge and confirmed by 9to5Mac staffers today, Netflix now appears to be broadly raising prices for existing customers. The company is sending an email to existing subscribers, giving them a one-month heads up regarding the price hike.

Netflix explains in the email to subscribers:

The cost of your plan has changed. This change takes effect Sunday, April 17th, 2022. You can view your updated membership details by visiting your Account.

We hope you’re enjoying Netflix, and we’re always adding new TV shows and movies for our members to enjoy.

How much of price increase you’ll see depends on which Netflix plan you’re subscribed to. The premium plan, which is the only plan with 4K streaming, is increasing from $17.99 to $19.99 per month.

The standard plan is seeing a price increase from $13.99 to $15.49. This plan includes watching on two simultaneous screens and HD streaming (but not 4K). Finally, the basic plan is increasing from $8.99 to $9.99 and offers watching on one screen and no HD streaming.

This is the latest in a string of price increases for Netflix, something the company has promised to do as it sees its value as a service increase. With that being said, however, users are growing increasingly frustrated by these price increases — especially when services like Disney+, Apple TV+, and Peacock are priced at or below $10 per month.

At the same time as it increases prices, Netflix is also starting to crack down on password sharing. The company is testing a new add-on subscription that would charge users extra who share their passwords with people outside of their home.

One of the most frustrating parts about Netflix’s current pricing structure is that 4K streaming is only available with the premium plan. Personally, I don’t need support for watching on four simultaneous devices, but I do want 4K playback. This means my only option is the $20 per month premium plan.

What do you think about Netflix’s latest round of price increases? Is the service getting too expensive for what it provides? Let us know down in the comments.

