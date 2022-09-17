Apple stops signing iOS 15.6 following iOS 15.6.1 release, downgrade no longer possible – 9to5Mac

August 24

Just one week after the release of iOS 15.6.1 to all users, Apple has stopped signing iOS 15.6. As a result, users can no longer downgrade iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch software from iOS 15.6.1 to iOS 15.6. This has a direct impact on users waiting for jailbreak tools.



iOS 15.6.1 was released on August 17 with overall bug fixes and performance improvements. Apple also fixed two major security vulnerabilities with the update. Both vulnerabilities allowed apps to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges without user consent.

As for iOS 15.6, the update was released on July 20 with an option that lets users pause or rewind a live sports game in the Apple TV app. The update also includes bug fixes and security improvements. This is the main reason why Apple doesn’t allow users to downgrade their devices, since older versions of iOS are more susceptible to security exploits.

Reverting to older iOS builds is often used by those who jailbreak their iPhones and iPads. Earlier this month, the Odyssey Team group announced that they’ve been working on the first jailbreak tool for devices running iOS 15. However, due to how strong the system protections have become, this tool will only work with versions from iOS 15.0 to iOS 15.1.1.

The developers behind the jailbreak tool have said that they’ve been working to expand support for versions up to iOS 15.4.1, but this will take even longer. Of course, if you have updated your device to iOS 15.6.1, there’s no way to go back to those versions.

Restoring an Apple device to a previous version of iOS can also sometimes be helpful for users who experience significant bugs after upgrading to the latest version of iOS.

Unfortunately, if you have experienced any issues with iOS 15.6.1, you’ll now have to wait until a future update rather than downgrading to iOS 15.6. Right now, Apple has been working on the iOS 16 beta, which is expected to become available to the public next month.

Filipe Espósito is a Brazilian tech Journalist who started covering Apple news on iHelp BR with some exclusive scoops — including the reveal of the new Apple Watch Series 5 models in titanium and ceramic. He joined 9to5Mac to share even more tech news around the world.

