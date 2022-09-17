Shiba Inu’s overdependence on Shibburn has led SHIB down this road – AMBCrypto News

Dogecoin’s #2 spot fails to impress investors as DOGE keeps losing its grip

Ethereum: As major firms dominate staking, ETH’s security may be in question

Quant: Could investors consider trending QNT as a long-term portfolio addition

ApeCoin could dump this marketplace after BAYC proposal voting begins

Bitcoin: Despite spot-market bloodbath, BTC’s OI represents a ‘healthy’ picture

Bitcoin: Despite spot-market bloodbath, BTC’s OI represents a ‘healthy’ picture

Bitcoin [BTC]’s bull and bear tug-of-war may have traders waiting for a long time

BTC miners have this to look forward to amid mining difficulty reaching ATH

BItcoin [BTC] crashes down to $20k- Is it right time to go short

Are Bitcoin short-term holders responsible for current market downturn

Ethereum: As major firms dominate staking, ETH’s security may be in question

ETH whales decreased their holdings prior to Merge- Here’s why

ETHW drops 67% in a day and ETHPoW’s servers have everything to do with it

Ethereum’s Merge yields anti-climactic outcome, but here’s the catch

Litecoin: Does the ETH Merge have anything to do with the surge in LTC’s hashrate

Published

on

By

Memecoin Shiba Inu [SHIB] recently registered a decline in its price. Though the developers are leaving no stone unturned to burn large amounts of tokens daily, their efforts are not reflecting on SHIB’s chart.

Furthermore, Shibburn, just recently announced that they planned to launch a new iOS, Android, and Alexa skill for the Shibburn Radio application.

We just submitted the Alexa Skill for Shibburn Radio. In a few hours we will submit the station's app for iOS and Android for approval. The long-awaited app for Shibburn (main app) is also on it's way. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/4wMTUXhRgt

— Shibburn (@shibburn) September 14, 2022

The app will further increase SHIB’s burn rate, which has already spiked considerably over the last few weeks. Interestingly, SHIBBURN revealed that more than 1.36 million SHIB were burnt in the last 24 hours.

Will all these movements help the SHIB ecosystem and affect its price action in the coming days?

In the past 24 hours, there have been a total of 136,821,030 $SHIB tokens burned and 11 transactions. Visit https://t.co/t0eRMnyZel to view the overall total of #SHIB tokens burned, circulating supply, and more. #shibarmy

— Shibburn (@shibburn) September 16, 2022

As of last week, SHIB gained 3%, which can be considered as a satisfactory gain. However, at the time of writing, the alt was down by 6% in the last seven days. At press time, SHIB was trading at $0.00001175 with a market capitalization of $6,450,286,234.

A major reason for this decline could be the after effects of the Merge, which pushed several altcoins’ prices downward. But several other metrics were also to blame for SHIB’s recent price decline.

For instance, the Market Value Realized Value (MVRV) Ratio went down along with the daily active addresses. These can be taken as bearish signals suggesting a further downtrend in the coming days.

Source: Santiment

Moreover, according to CryptoQuant’s data, net deposits on exchanges were high compared to the seven-day average. This can be interpreted as higher selling pressure in the market.

Nonetheless, a few metrics also indicated a trend reversal as SHIB’s exchange reserve continued to fall. This could be taken as a sign of lower selling pressure. Moreover, SHIB’s social volume also spiked considerably in the last week. This indicated increased interest from the crypto community in the memecoin.

SHIB’s daily chart revealed an ambiguous scenario as certain market indicators suggested a downtrend while others pointed out a possible trend reversal. The Exponential Moving Average (EMA) Ribbon registered a bearish crossover, which further increases the chances of a price decline soon.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) also painted a similar picture as it showed a bearish edge in the market. However, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Chaikin Money Flow (CMF) provided some relief as they moved slightly upward.

Source: TradingView

Did the Celsius liquidity plea trigger CEL’s 34% freefall?

ETHW drops 67% in a day and ETHPoW’s servers have everything to do with it

Ser Suzuki Shillsalot has 8 years of experience working as a Senior Investigative journalist at The SpamBot Times. He completed a two-hour course in journalism from a popular YouTube video and was one of the few to give it a positive rating. Shillsalot’s writings mainly focus on shilling his favourite cryptos and trolling anyone who disagrees with him. P.S – There is a slight possibility the profile pic is AI-generated. You see, this account is primarily used by our freelancer writers and they wish to remain anonymous. Wait, are they Satoshi? :/

SHIB burn rate spikes ~3000%, but is there room for any further growth in price

Is Shiba Inu’s [SHIB] short-term bottom almost in

SHIB traders may eventually need to pull sell trigger- Decoding ‘why’

Shiba Inu traders in escrow can thank SHIB’s latest achievement

Where Shiba Inu could head next after impressive five-day feat

Shiba Inu’s whales have this to say to SHIB’s traders

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Comment *

Name *

Email *

Website

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Δ document.getElementById( “ak_js_1” ).setAttribute( “value”, ( new Date() ).getTime() );

Disclaimer: AMBCrypto’s content is meant to be informational in nature and should not be interpreted as investment advice. Trading, buying or selling cryptocurrencies should be considered a high-risk investment and every reader is advised to do their own research before making any decisions.

source