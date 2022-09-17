Apple Watch Series 8: Details about body-temperature sensor and watchOS 9 features leak – Notebookcheck.net

Mark Gurman has provided an update on the state of health tracking features that are coming to the Apple Watch, starting with the Series 8. To recap, Gurman reported in January that the Apple Watch would not launch with a blood pressure monitor until 2024 at the earliest. However, he added that 2025 could also be a likely year in which Apple brings the functionality to its smartwatches.
Writing on Bloomberg, Gurman has now added that Apple has been developing blood pressure technologies ‘for at least four years’. While that may sound like a long development period, Gurman insists that Apple is still a way from producing a viable sensor. Reputedly, Apple has faced challenges with accuracy when testing an updated sensor and software, ‘according to people with knowledge of the matter’.
Conversely, Gurman now believes that a body-temperature sensor is back on for the Watch Series 8. For reference, the analyst asserted in January that conversations about such a sensor making its way into this year’s Apple Watch had ‘slowed down recently’. By contrast, Gurman claims that the Watch Series 8 will only be capable of using its body-temperature sensor for fertility planning; high body temperature warnings, for example, are not expected to arrive for a while yet.
Moreover, Gurman asserts that watchOS 9 could launch with expanded atrial fibrillation detection functionality. Supposedly, this year’s update may enable the ability to view how frequently you enter a state of atrial fibrillation. Furthermore, Gurman alleges that watchOS 9 will arrive with a low-power mode for reducing power consumption when running, along with a refreshed set of watch faces. Apple is believed to have scheduled the announcement of watchOS 9 for WWDC 2022 in June.
Purchase the Apple Watch Series 7 (45 mm) on Amazon
Bloomberg, Rohan – Image credit
Top 10 Laptops
Multimedia, Budget Multimedia, Gaming, Budget Gaming, Lightweight Gaming, Business, Budget Office, Workstation, Subnotebooks, Ultrabooks, Chromebooks
under 300 USD/Euros, under 500 USD/Euros, 1,000 USD/Euros, for University Students, Best Displays
Top 10 Smartphones
Smartphones, Phablets, ≤6-inch, Camera Smartphones
Apple Watch Series 8: Details about body-temperature sensor and watchOS 9 features leak – Notebookcheck.net
Mark Gurman has provided an update on the state of health tracking features that are coming to the Apple Watch, starting with the Series 8. To recap, Gurman reported in January that the Apple Watch would not launch with a blood pressure monitor until 2024 at the earliest. However, he added that 2025 could also be a likely year in which Apple brings the functionality to its smartwatches.