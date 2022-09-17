The Xiaomi Smart TV with Android TV of 43" is a bargain in this MediaMarkt offer – Gearrice

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

It’s about the Xiaomi MiTV P1, a 43-inch Smart TV that before it cost 325 euros and now it stays at just 259 euros.

VAT is included and also the shipping costs. Of course, MediaMarkt also allows you to deliver to one of the stores you choose, in case you are in a hurry. If they send it to your house, for free They take away your old television in case you want to save yourself the walk to the clean point.

Among the services associated with this product we find the installation of the new tv on the wall (for 59 euros) and calibration by one of its technicians (for 69 euros).

Xiaomi Mi TV P1 43″The Xiaomi Mi TV P1 is ready for 4k UHD content with Dolby Audio and DTS-HD sound. In addition, its speakers will give you a power of up to 20 W.

It is a 43 inch screen which seems even bigger, since the TV frames are reduced to a minimum.

Its connectivity is maximum. Mount operating system Android TV that has the Google Assistant and Chromecast. It has a microphone built into the base, so you can control it by voice with the Google assistant.

In addition to Bluetooth connectionyou can watch the files you choose thanks to its 3 HDMI inputs and 2 USB to play content or record TV programming.

It has MEMC technologywhich automatically interleaves compensation frames into slow-motion content so you don’t see tearing or judder.

If you are interested (and with what you have saved with the discount), perhaps you can consider increase your warranty with a 3-year coverage for accidental damage and breakage for 46.99 euros (4 years for 69.99).

