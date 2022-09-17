Apple Now Provides Release Notes for AirPods Firmware Updates – MacRumors

As expected, Apple has published a new support document with release notes for standard AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max firmware updates. Going forward, Apple says the page will outline new features and changes included in AirPods firmware updates.



The latest firmware version for AirPods is 4E71 and was released in May. Sadly, Apple’s support document is not particularly helpful for this version, with the release notes only mentioning “bug fixes and other improvements,” without any specific details. Hopefully the release notes are more detailed for future firmware versions.

On an iPhone updated to iOS 16, a link to Apple’s support document for AirPods firmware updates can be found by opening the Settings app, navigating to General → About → AirPods, and tapping on Firmware Version. The support document is similar to one that Apple has maintained for AirTag firmware updates since earlier this year.

There is still no manual way to update AirPods, with new firmware installing automatically over time while the AirPods are charging and in Bluetooth range of an iPhone, iPad, or Mac. There are some tips and tricks that may help with the process.

(Thanks, Federico!)

