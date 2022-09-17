Coinbase One of Five Platforms to Lock Up Half of Staked ETH – The Defiant – DeFi News

Home Latest News Coinbase One of Five Platforms to Lock Up Half of Staked ETH...

Josh Durso
Rapid Consolidation of Tokens May be Blow to Decentralization
By: Samuel Haig    
The Merge was supposed to be a great leap forward in the drive toward decentralization. But one day after the historic upgrade took place, five ventures controlled more than half of the ETH locked up for Ethereum staking.
To many, that may look an awful lot like centralization. 
Samuel Haig
Rahul Nambiampurath
Owen Fernau
Aleksandar Gilbert
Tarang Khaitan
