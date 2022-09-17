Android Circuit: Surprising Pixel 7 Pro Details, Final Samsung Galaxy Fold, Microsoft’s Tiny Android Update – Forbes

Taking a look back at seven days of news and headlines across the world of Android, this week’s Android Circuit includes the final Galaxy Z Fold leaks, Pixel 7 Pro launch dates, OnePlus 10T and Black Shark 5 Pro reviews, iFixit offers official Samsung repairs, a new version of Outlook, and the success of the Galaxy Note series.

Samsung’s Final Fold Leaks

With Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event next week, there’s one final round of leaks and details to get us excited. For the final turn, we have the materials used for the phone and details on the fast charging:

“…the Galaxy Z Fold 4 features Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection on the front (cover display) and the rear. This new protection panel first appeared on the Galaxy S22. The upcoming foldable phone also seems to feature faster charging despite using the same 25W mechanism. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 can reportedly reach 0-50% charge in just 30 minutes. In comparison, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 charges up to 33% in half an hour.”

(Ahmed Qwaider via SamMobile).

Pixel 7 and 7 Pro Launch Dates

Following the re-positioning of the Pixel phone brand last year (and the launch of the Google-designed Tensor Mobile chip), the seventh iteration of Pixels could be seen as the difficult second album. It’s an album that you are going to wait a little bit longer to hear as the launch event and release has been pushed back to October:

“According to sources (very reputable sources) both the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro will be available for pre-order on October 6th — which likely means the event will take place on the same day — and the devices will officially launch and be available on October 13th… Google does have a history of moving the dates at times, but if that were to happen, we’ll know — and you’ll know.”

(FrontPageTech).

OnePlus 10T Review

Following a year away, OnePlus has returned to a “T” handset and a second-half launch of a new handset. The OnePlus 10T leans into the power and performance specs that the T marketing has become known for. As part of my review of the new handset, I’ve taken a look at the history around the T:

“Some smartphones look to cover every single base, to be the smartphone to end all smartphones. The OnePlus 10T 5G is not such a phone. It has made some compromises, but these are made to service the goal of the phone… to offer as much performance as possible. This has been the implicit goal of OnePlus’ “T” models since they debuted with the OnePlus 3T, and after a few years away (as OnePlus grappled with a “Pro” definition), the 10T brings back the power in the second half of the year.”

(Forbes).

Samsung And iFixit Partner For Replacement Parts Program

Following in Google’s lead with the Pixel, independent repair service iFixit has announced it is working with Samsung to offer genuine parts and tools so users can make some essential repairs to their own handsets:

“Starting today, replacement screens*, back glass, and charging ports are available on iFixit.com as individual components or in Fix Kits with all the parts and tools required to get your Galaxy into tip-top shape. Our collection of genuine parts keeps expanding, and of course our repair guides are, too: every new part has a polished guide to help you finish your latest Galaxy fix… Initially, these Samsung Galaxy genuine parts are only available in the US—but we’re working towards more devices and additional comprehensive parts,. “

(iFixit).

Reviewing The Subtle Black Shark 5 Pro

Sometimes gaming smartphones turn up with all manner of accessories, additions, and advanced ideas that feel futuristic and outside the norm for a smartphone. Sometimes they just look like a normal smartphone until you start playing Genshin Impact. I’ve reviewed the Black Shark 5 Pro, where the latter is true:

“What I find interesting about the Black Shark 5 Pro is that while it is a gaming phone, it is not going crazy with the gaming aspect. Instead, this is a sensible high-end phone that is optimised towards gaming, as opposed to a gaming phone that goes all out and sacrifices features not 100 per cent focused on the game.”

(Forbes).

Outlook Turns On The Lite

Microsoft may not have captured the mobile OS market with Windows Phone, but it has adapted its software to sit above both Android and iOS. This allows those using its cloud-based services easy access no matter what mobile device they are on. That reach is extending once more, as the mobile team releases a ‘lite’ version of Outlook for phones further down the portfolios

“Knowing that, Microsoft announced a new version of Outlook designed specifically for lower-tier devices called “Outlook Lite.” This app operates much in the same way that the full version does, letting users make use of the same basic calendar and emailing features that make Outlook what it is. The main difference here is that the app size itself is only about 5 MB and optimized for devices with as little as 1 GB RAM. The new Outlook Lite is made to run well on just about any phone without compromising performance or battery life.”

(Microsoft Blog via 9to5Google).

And Finally…

One year after the cancellation of the Galaxy Note series was confirmed, Mihai Matei looks back at the rise, innovation, and fall of the phablet; and how the death of the Note has resulted in the success of the Ultra:

“For better or worse, the Galaxy Note series and accompanying S Pen always were surrounded by an air of exclusivity. This held back sales figures, and the lineup seemed to have reached a hard ceiling. But the Galaxy S22 Ultra appears to have achieved its goal. It brought the Galaxy Note formula and the S Pen to the masses, and now, the S Pen is free of those imaginary barriers.”

(SamMobile).

