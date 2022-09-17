Apple Previews New Emoji Coming in 2020 Like Ninja, Piñata, Bubble Tea, Dodo, Polar Bear, Black Cat, Tamale and More – MacRumors

Tomorrow marks World Emoji Day, and in celebration of the event, Apple has shared a preview of upcoming 2020 emojis that will be added to iPhones, iPads, and Macs with Emojipedia.



Emojis coming in 2020 are part of the Emoji 13 update, which includes the following emoji options:

The update also features 55 gender and skin-tone variants, along with new gender-inclusive emojis that can be used as an alternative to gendered versions, such as person with veil and person with tuxedo rather than the current woman/man options.

Apple shared design previews of several of the new emoji with Emojipedia, which can be seen in the image above and in more detail on the Emojipedia website.

Apple will adopt the new Unicode 13 emoji characters at some point in 2020, likely in a fall update to iOS 14. Apple last year introduced Unicode 12 emojis in the iOS 13.2 update that was released in October.

After the Emoji 13 update, there will, unfortunately, be a delay with Emoji 14 that will prevent new emojis from being introduced in 2021. Emoji 14 will be released six months late, which means it likely won’t be able to be added to smartphones until 2022.

Get weekly top MacRumors stories in your inbox.

How big of an upgrade are Apple’s cheapest mainstream flagship phones?

Apple’s latest Pro phones replace the notch with an innovative “Dynamic Island,” but what else is new compared to last year’s models?

Apple on September 12 released iOS 15.7 and iPadOS 15.7, delivering important fixes for multiple security vulnerabilities, including at least one that has been actively exploited.

Figure out if the 14″ or 16″ MacBook Pro is the one for you.

Apple’s most rugged Apple Watch with improved GPS, a 49mm casing, a more durable display, extra long battery life, a built-in Action button, and more. Pre-orders available now.

Updated with new H2 chip for better noise cancellation and sound, improved battery life, a speaker in the case for Find My support, and more. Pre-orders available now.

Apple’s latest mainstream iPhone models in two sizes with A15 chip, car crash detection, satellite connectivity, and more. iPhone 14 is available now, while iPhone 14 Plus launches on October 7.

Stage Manager multitasking, new Weather app, Display Zoom, and more.



MacRumors attracts a broad audience of both consumers and professionals interested in the latest technologies and products. We also boast an active community focused on purchasing decisions and technical aspects of the iPhone, iPod, iPad, and Mac platforms.

source