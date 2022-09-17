Amazon Prime Day Laptop Deals – Business.com

business.com receives compensation from some of the companies listed on this page. Advertising Disclosure

Amazon Prime Day is back, the 24-hour sale that rewards members with steep discounts on everything from tech to apparel. This year’s sales event kicks off on June 21 and ends June 22. Small business owners can get steep discounts on laptops from Apple, Dell, Microsoft, Lenovo, Acer and other top brands. Google fans can also save a ton on Chromebooks from a variety of vendors.

To take advantage of Prime Day savings, business owners need a Prime membership, which costs $12.99 a month, or $119 per year. Amazon typically rolls out free trials of Prime ahead of the big day, which gives you access to bargains without an upfront commitment.

Business owners who don’t like subscriptions can still land deals on laptops. Retailers, including Walmart and Best Buy, have their own summer specials that overlap with Prime Day. Dell, too, is among the vendors offering discounts that coincide with this year’s Amazon sales event. Small business owners can expect to see the biggest savings on older laptops, as retailers and manufacturers are seeking to offload older models to make room for new computers.

Did you know? Amazon typically runs a free trial of Prime in the days leading up to Prime Day. It is a way to take advantage of the sale without committing to a year membership. Visit Amazon Prime, click on “Start your free trial,” and follow the other prompts to be enrolled.

Shopping for a laptop can be overwhelming. To eliminate some of the stress, it pays to create a list of the essential tech your business needs before scouring the deals. For some businesses, a Chromebook that gives employees access to the internet and a handful of applications may be perfectly sufficient. For other companies, powerful machines with fast processors and top-of-the-line graphic cards are a must.

Regardless of your needs and budget, the opportunity for savings abounds. With that in mind, here’s a look at some of the best deals Amazon, and its rivals, are rolling out.

Amazon is slashing prices on a bevy of laptops at all price points. Here’s a look at some of the laptops available during Prime Day.

Great for business owners on the go, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 weighs 2.79 pounds. Users don’t have to worry about the Surface 3 suddenly running out of power – the battery lasts 11.5 hours, and rapid charging means the laptop is 80% charged in under an hour.

Prime Day sale price: $899 (and free returns)

You save: $400.00 (31%)

Tip: If you’re still researching what you need in a laptop, review additional deals and sales from the top laptop brands.

The 2020 HP is a great option for business owners who want a high-performance PC at an affordable price. It comes equipped with AMD’s Ryzen quad-core processor, enabling business owners to multitask without sacrificing performance. It also has a built-in DVD, headphone/microphone combo and runs on Windows 10 operating system.

Prime Day sale price: $676.00

You save: $223 (25%)

The Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 laptop gives users the best of both worlds: a laptop computer and tablet. Running on Intel’s 11th generation Core i7 processor, the Dell XPS is the first system to use Intel’s Dynamic Tuning technology. The tech changes the power to the CPU based on the specific workloads, boosting performance when you need it.

Prime Day sale price: $1,040.20

You save: $209.80 (17%)

The Acer Chromebook Spin 311 is ideal for small business owners who need a basic laptop that doesn’t require a lot of hands-on maintenance. It is powered by an Intel Celeron chip and runs on Chrome OS. The laptop comes with built-in virus protection that updates automatically. The device boots up in seconds and comes with all of Google’s productivity apps, including Docs, Sheets and Slides.

Prime Day sale price: $265.04

You save: $233.96 (47%)

Tip: Chromebooks are a great way to equip an office with low-cost laptops. They make a lot of sense if most of your work is completed in the cloud.

Small business owners on the go need a laptop that is lightweight and has a long battery life. They get that and a good deal with this Acer laptop. Equipped with an Intel Core i5 processor, the Acer TravelMate P6 boasts 23 hours of battery life. You also get the Windows 10 Pro operating system, a fingerprint reader for extra security and military-grade toughness – you won’t have to worry about an accidental drop demolishing this laptop.

List Price: $1,199.99

Amazon sale price: $849.99 and free returns

You save: $350.00 (29%)

Whether you need to host a Zoom call or ask Alexa a question, this Acer laptop uses Purified Voice Technology to counteract background noise and improve speech accuracy. It also has built-in far-field pickup technology to ensure calls are crisp and clear, which is important in this era of Zoom. But that’s not the only benefit of the Acer Aspire 5 A515-46-R14K Slim Laptop: It is equipped with an AMX Ryzen 3 3350U processor, a 15.6-inch full HD display with an 82.58% screen-to-body ratio, and a fingerprint reader.

List Price: $399.99

Amazon Prime sale price: $299.99

You save: $100 (25%)

For business owners who want great performance but don’t want to pay a fortune for it, there’s the Dell Inspiron 13 5310, which runs on the 11th generation Intel Core processor. Thanks to DDR4 memory and a solid-state hard drive, business owners can easily move in and out of applications without sacrificing performance. It also comes with a Nvidia GeForce graphics card, making this laptop ideal for businesses owners who need performance out of their laptops.

List price: $1,099.99

Amazon Prime sale price: $849.00

You save: $250.99 (23%)

Designed with on-the-go professionals in mind, the Acer Swift 3 is sleek and lightweight. This laptop, which runs on Intel’s 10th generation processor and comes installed with Windows 10, has super-fast Wi-Fi and a long battery life. Design is a plus as well. It is housed in an aesthetically appealing aluminum chassis that should appeal to business users.

Walmart sale price: $749

You save: $150 (16.7%)

The Microsoft Surface Book 3 delivers high performance and a long battery life. This powerful laptop runs on Intel’s 10th generation Intel Core processor, is equipped with an Nvidia graphics card and comes with a high-resolution display that works with a Surface Pen.

Walmart sale price: $1,399.99

You save: $200 (12.5%)

Geared toward gamers but great for any business owner who cares about graphics, the Lenovo Legion 5 laptop comes equipped with an Nvidia GeForce graphics card, super-fast refresh rates, and the 10th generation Intel Core i7H processor. The system runs on Windows 10 and has a 17-inch monitor.

Walmart sales price: $1,049.00

You save: $250.00 (19%)

Small business owners shopping for an iMac can save a lot at Best Buy, including on the 21.5-inch iMac desktop computer, which runs on Intel’s eighth-generation quad-core i3 processor. It boasts ultrafast SSD storage, great graphics and a vibrant retina display.

Best Buy sale price: $999.99

You save: $300 (23%)

For users who want more performance than the iMac with an Intel i3 processor, there’s the iMac with an Intel i5 processor. Besides the stepped-up processing power, it boasts the same specifications as the previous iMac.

Best Buy sales price: $1,099.99

You Save: $1,499.99 (26%)

Bottom Line: Sales abound online for iMacs and laptops during these summer sales. Small business owners will see the biggest savings on older models.

The HP Spectre is ideal for power users who want to multitask. It boasts a powerful Intel Evo Platform Core i7 processor and professional-level memory. This 2-in-1 laptop automatically adapts to your environment to give you the best onscreen images, adjusts the performance settings and enables privacy features with one click. The display has a 3:2 aspect ratio, giving business users more real estate with their screen, which means less scrolling.

Best Buy Sale Price: $1,519.99

You Save: $200 (12%)

Dell is slashing its prices on a bevy of laptops, including the following:

The Dell XPS 15 includes the new four-sided InfinityEdge display that gives users a 5% larger screen. Built with businesses in mind, the laptop is bolstered with BIOS protection, data encryption, advanced authentication and malware protection.

Dell sales price: $1,799.00

You save: $360.99 (16.17%)

The Vostro 14 suits business owners who are on the go. It weighs 3.4 pounds and measures less than 0.8 inches wide. This laptop has a ton of ports and an SD card reader while Dell’s Trusted Platform Module takes security to the next level. The technology confirms the computer hasn’t been tampered with before booting up, protecting your data from hackers.

Dell sale price: $599

You save: $428.14 (41.6%)

