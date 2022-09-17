Stimulus check update: 90K N.J. residents could lose health coverage if Congress fails to act – NJ.com

The west front of the U.S. Capitol.Jonathan D. Salant
Along with direct payments of $1,400, the coronavirus stimulus law enacted by President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats included additional tax credits to help millions of Americans afford health insurance.
In New Jersey alone, the number of residents receiving subsidies grew by 32% to 280,108 in 2022 from 212,921 in 2021, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. In all, 13 million more people received subsidies, in many cases enough to pay their entire premium.
Yesterday, I sent a letter with fellow governors urging Congress to extend enhanced Affordable Care Act subsidies. Health care is a right, not a privilege – and Congress must act to extend the enhanced subsidies and lower costs for American families. pic.twitter.com/OgOOqXfhL8
