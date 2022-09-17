Tesla's Alternate Routes: Who's receiving it and why – Not a Tesla App

Tesla is beginning to roll out an update with a welcomed feature in version 2022.28.1: Alternate routes. However, Tesla appears to be testing the alternate routes feature as it’s only available on some vehicles.

This feature was previously available in Japan and China in prior updates, but in version 2022.28.1 Tesla has expanded it to the U.S. and many other countries including all countries in North America and Europe.

Tesla is being quite selective on which vehicles receive this feature, though. The feature is available across North America and Europe, but the automotive company is only turning it on remotely on select vehicles, and it’s unclear as to how they’re selecting these vehicles.

This means that two cars in the same country could be seeing different features. For example, in Germany most users appear to not have access to Alternate Routes, although several owners have reported as receiving Alternate Routes.

The same can be said for Spain, Switzerland and various other countries. We’ve seen numerous reports where users are reporting the Alternate Routes feature as unavailable in their country, while others users are then commenting that they do have it available in the same country. It’s causing some confusion and leading to several discussions of what’s happen.

The answer is that although the feature is available to all users in a given country, Tesla is remotely enabling it on only select vehicles. So not everyone is being given access to the feature right away. Tesla will likely enable it on additional vehicles without the need for a software update.

The way Tesla’s navigation currently works is that when the driver inputs their destination, the vehicle will route through the most efficient or fastest path and, if necessary, add Supercharger stops along the way.

However, that’s not always ideal because sometimes you may want to take a more scenic route. And while there is a little bit of control with avoiding highways, tolls, and ferries, the vehicle doesn’t give you the option to select a route.

In version 2022.28.1, the alternate routes feature will display up to three routes after you add a destination. The total travel time for each route will be shown and you’ll be able to select the route that you’d like to take. Each route will provide the total time that journey will take.

We’ve seen the feature available in various countries including the U.S., United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, France, Spain and Switzerland. Do you have it available in another country? Speak up in our forums.

Update: Some users are now also reporting that they’re able to see Alternate Routes when entering a GPS location, but the feature was not included in their release notes.

It’s possible that Tesla has already started turning on the feature remotely for additional users.

Tesla’s first V4 Supercharger is expected to be opening soon in Yuma County, Arizona. According to Tesla’s Supercharger map, this location has a target opening in Q4 2022.

Twitter user MarcoRPTesla shared the plans of Tesla’s upcoming V4 Supercharger. According to the plans shared in MarcoRPTesla’s tweet, there will be 40 stalls, plus 4,500 square foot solar arrays and a Megapack.

All of this is planned to be placed on a new vacant lot by the Dateland Travel Center along Interstate 8 on the San Diego to Tucson route.

The world’s first known V4 Supercharger is coming soon to Yuma County, Arizona!!

40 stalls, plus two 4500 square foot solar arrays and a Megapack are planned on a new vacant lot by the Dateland Travel Center, right along Interstate 8 on the SD -> Tucson route. pic.twitter.com/Kbe5QyD20v

“The access to the vacant lot is located on the southeast corner of the travel center property,” adds MarcoRPTesla. “The chargers themselves are a very short distance from the building. There are two ADA-accessible stalls, as well as one designated pull-through stall for trailers.

“There will be two solar canopies, one covering the main block of 24 chargers (excluding the pull-through), and another covering the remaining 16. They will have Tesla logos on the side, a bit like the ones at Firebaugh [CA] and Baker [CA].”

The full details of the V4 Superchargers were unveiled in architectural drawings for Tesla’s new Danvers, Massachusetts location. V4 will be taller, coming in at 6 feet, 4 1/4 inches, and thinner than V3 Superchargers.

They’ll be capable of charging speeds up to 350kW, but Tesla has not unlocked those speeds yet.

Tesla is also expected to open up Superchargers in the U.S. to non-Tesla owners in the future, allowing any compatible electric vehicle to charge.

Tesla is seemingly now issuing push notifications when the vehicle’s 12V battery needs to be replaced.

Twitter user BLKMDL3 shared a screenshot of a notification he received from Tesla that informed him his 12V battery must be replaced soon. It also encourages him to schedule a service appointment to replace the battery.

“Really smart, hope they add push notifications when you have low tire pressure or other important alerts,” BLKMDL3 says in the tweet.

Since Tesla has access to virtually every piece of information on the vehicle, it certainly seems like a welcomed feature to notify owners if anything needs to be repaired or replaced, like windshield wipers, wiper fluid, or a headlamp.

The 12V battery in Teslas powers smaller motors and functions around the vehicle, including lights, power window motors, wiper motors, power lift gate, washer fluid pumps, ABS electronics, the main display and more.

Last year, Tesla switched away from using a 12V lead-acid battery to a lithium-ion battery. Lead-acid batteries perform well in gasoline-powered vehicles because they produce the high output needed to start the engine. However, that high output is not needed in an electric vehicle.

Lithium-ion batteries last longer, weigh less and are much better optimized for electric vehicles, as they will last the lifetime of the vehicle and never need to be changed.

Whether you have a lead-acid or lithium-ion low-voltage battery, they’re both charged through the vehicle’s main battery pack instead of an alternator like a traditional vehicle.

With Tesla at the forefront of battery technology, specifically for vehicles, a study conducted by Dr. Jeff Dahn and his team at Dalhousie University in Halifax, Canada, says that the Austin-based automotive company may be able to produce batteries that last 100 years. Dahn and his team has been working exclusively with Tesla since 2015 to develop new Li-ion batteries.

Earlier this year, Tesla started delivering Model Ys from their Austin, Texas Gigafactory with their new 4680 battery pack. These battery packs have already seen impressive charging rates and are showing very promising potential.

View the release notes for the upcoming version 2022.28.2.

Tesla has supported voice commands for quite a few years now. However they're steadily increasing the commands availa…

The Foot of Cupid will immediately drop down the length of the screen, pushing the "About your Tesla" menu out of the wa…

View all known voice commands for your Tesla.

