Here's Where to Watch 'After Ever Happy' (Free) Online Streaming At Home – Village Voice

The After movie series is back with its fourth installment, After Ever Happy. Brought to you by director Castille Landon and with a screenplay by Sharon Soboil, the upcoming film serves as the penultimate chapter, setting up the final note in the tumultuous relationship between its two main lovebirds, Tessa Young (Josephine Langford) and Hardin Scott (Hero Fiennes Tiffin).

After Every Happy picks up from the events of its previous movie, After We Fell, in which the pair attempts to recover from a shocking revelation regarding their respective families and a personal tragedy that could potentially make or break the couple. Having witnessed the couple enduring so much hardship since their first meeting, the two lovers will soon realize that they're not so much different from each other.

After Ever Happy is set for a theatrical release on September 7, 2022, in the United States. Netflix will reportedly be taking responsibility for the film’s distribution, just like they did with the previous film.

The movie will begin its roll-out in Belgium, Finland, Poland, Portugal and Sweden on August 24. It will debut in several countries around the world that weekend ahead of its US release.

In the UK, the movie will be released on Prime Video like After We Fell and while we know it will be released in September, we don’t yet have a specific release date.

The good news is that After Ever Happy will be available to stream online, but the bad news is that it won’t be available in every country.

Deadline reports that After Ever Happy will be released exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in both the UK and France. The film will not be available to watch in cinemas in those countries.

After Ever Happy will be available to watch on October 22nd on Amazon Prime Video.

Although ‘After Ever Happy’ is not accessible on the streaming giant as of now, the film is expected to arrive on the platform sooner than later. The other movies in the franchise, ‘After’ and ‘After We Collided’ both released on Netflix a few months after their theatrical run, and we can expect the same for ‘After Ever Happy.’ As per reports, the film will release on the streamer on October 21, 2021, in select regions. In the meantime, subscribers can watch ‘All The Bright Places‘ or ‘Rebecca.’

At the beginning of July, Digital Spy revealed that the wait for After Ever Happy on Netflix won’t be too long after its initial release in theaters on August 24. According to the site, the fourth installment in Tessa and Hardin’s love is set to arrive on the streaming giant in the U.S. on September 7, 2022.

However, as for other countries and regions, we’re not too sure. When it comes to the U.K., Netflix users will miss out on the opportunity to watch After Ever Happy as it has already been confirmed that the movie will not be appearing on the streamer. That may not be too much of a surprise, considering the earlier three movies were also not included on Netflix U.K. Instead, fans of the Anna Todd series in the U.K. could catch the movies on Amazon Prime Video.

Sadly, Hulu subscribers who are looking for ‘After Ever Happy’ on the platform will be disappointed since the romantic drama is not included in its extensive catalog. But viewers looking for something similar can watch ‘Little Fish.‘

Amazon Prime’s current catalog does not include ‘After Ever Happy,’ and it’s highly unlikely that it will be accessible on the platform for American audiences even in the future. Therefore, Prime subscribers can instead watch ‘Chemical Hearts.’

Since ‘After Ever Happy’ is not included in HBO Max’s current catalog, we recommend our readers alternatively stream ‘The Photograph.

As mentioned above, the dark fantasy is only released theatrically as of now. So, people who wish to watch the movie free of cost will have to wait for its release on a platform that offers a free trial. However, we encourage our readers to always pay for the content they wish to consume online and refrain from using illegal means.

After Ever Happy is based on the best-selling After book series by Anna Todd. Todd initially published her stories on the social storytelling platform Wattpad, where she gained a large readership. The film’s narrative may have undergone some minor creative alterations here and there but, for the most part, it stays true to the novel’s original storyline.

After Ever Happy takes place not too far long after the events of After We Fell. Tessa and Hardin are in London to attend his mum Trish’s (Louise Lombard) wedding to her fiancé. But the night before the wedding, Hardin encounters Trish having sex with Tessa’s boss at her publishing firm, Christian Vance (Stephen Moyer). Vance confesses to Hardin that he is his real father, not Ken Scott. Tessa also finds out about this from Kimberly (Arielle Kebbel), Vance’s fiancé. Hardin, in a state of shock and anger, runs out of the hotel bar, only to be chased after by Tessa. The pair embrace and kiss, just as the credits start rolling.

The movie primarily deals with the aftermath of the events above. Hardin falls into a downward spiral after finding out who his real father is, and Tessa realizes that nobody can save Hardin but himself. Tessa suggests they spend time apart to heal themselves, which saddens Hardin even more. As their paths cross in the future, they have the opportunity to revive their relationship or repeat their same old mistakes again. At the end of the day, it’s up to the two lovebirds to decide.

It wouldn’t be an After movie without Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes Tiffin as Tessa and Hardin, so they are obviously back in the fourth movie.

Given that it was filmed back-to-back with the third movie, expect to see a lot of the same cast back, including Chance Perdomo as Landon Gibson, Louise Lombard as Trish Daniels, Frances Turner as Karen Scott, Rob Estes as Ken Scott and Kiana Madeira as Nora.

We’ll also be seeing Anton Kottas as Smith Vance, Arielle Kebbel as Kimberly, Stephen Moyer as Christian Vance and Mira Sorvino as Carol Young.

The filming schedule also meant that the third and fourth movies had to recast characters, such as Landon and Frances, due to the original actors not being able to return as a result of scheduling conflicts.

While there will be two more After movies (more on them below), this movie will mark Langford and Tiffin’s final appearances as the central couple, so make the most of it while you can.

