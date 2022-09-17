Cheapest Disney Plus Hotstar recharge plan: Jio Rs 499 vs Airtel Rs 499 vs Vi Rs 499 – 91mobiles Hindi News

These are the most affordable Jio, Vi, and Airtel recharge plans that offer free 1 year Disney Plus Hotstar subscription.

Looking for the cheapest way to get Disney Plus Hotstar subscription? We got you covered. In this article, we have listed down and compared some of the most affordable Disney Plus Hotstar subscription recharge plans from Jio, Vi, and Airtel. The subscription will be available for a year, with access to all content available on the streaming platform, including TATA IPL 2022. In addition to that, the Jio, Vi, and Airtel Disney Plus Hotstar plans are bundled with data, voice calls, and SMS benefits. Here’s a quick comparison of the recharge plans to help you decide which one offers better value for money:







Disney Plus Hotstar subscription 2022 for mobile and TV: monthly and yearly plans, price in India, offers, number of screens, and more

IPL 2022 final live streaming free: How to watch TATA IPL 2022 final live on mobile and TV

Save up to Rs 719 on Disney Plus Hotstar subscription with these Jio prepaid plans

This Jio recharge plan is offering Disney Plus Hotstar Mobile subscription at the same price as the subscription itself, which is Rs 499. However, in addition to the subscription, the Rs 499 Jio plan is offering 2GB of data per day for 28-days of validity (a total of 56GB of data), unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day, and complimentary access to Jio apps like Jio TV, Jio Cinema, Jio Cloud, Jio Security.

The Disney Plus Hotstar Mobile subscription will be valid for a year. That said, you will only be able to stream content at 480p resolution on one mobile screen at a time.

This Disney Plus Hotstar Mobile plan offers the most added benefits on the list. Apart from the basic benefits such as unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day, the Rs 499 Vi recharge plan comes with 2GB of data per day, which if unused can be carried forward into the weekend. The pack also comprise binge all night that provides free night data usage from 12am to 6am. The Hotstar subscription will be valid for a year.

The cheapest one-year Disney Plus Hotstar Mobile recharge Airtel plan is also priced at Rs 499. The core benefits such as data (2GB per day), voice calls, SMS, and validity remain the same as Jio and Vi plans. What’s different is the complimentary benefits. The Rs 499 Airtel plan offers a free subscription to Wynk Music, 30 days free trial of Amazon Prime Video Mobile, three months free Apollo 24/7 Circle, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag, a 1-year subscription to Upskill with Shaw Academy, and free Hello Tunes.



These were India’s most affordable plans that offer a Disney Plus Hotstar subscription from Airtel, Jio, and Vi in India. If you are looking for more data, the Vi recharge plan is the way to go. In addition to the 2GB data, the telco lets you surf, stream all you want between 12 am and 6 am at no additional cost.

source