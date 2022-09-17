Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: No FUD just charts pt. 2 – FXStreet

Tony M.

FXStreet Follow Following

The cryptocurrency market liquidates early traders who partook in the 20% rally in early September. A sweep-the-lows event is likely underway. Key levels have been identified.

Bitcoin price has breached a definitive line in the sand as the bears persistently flex their power on smaller time frames. Since September, the peer-to-peer digital currency has lost 15% of its market value. The recent breach of the $20,000 level (which acted as the accumulation zone before the 20% rally witnessed during the first week of September) spells serious trouble in the grand scheme of things.

Bitcoin price currently auctions at $19,380. A Fibonacci Retracement tool surrounding the September bull run depicts the current sell-off as no ordinary correction. The bears have successfully breached through the 50%, 61.8,% and 70% Fib levels, with an uptick in bearish volume amidst each hurdle.



BTC USD

If market conditions persist, a sweep-the-lows event targeting the monthly low at $18,540 could occur in the coming days. The bulls need to hurdle the 50% Fib level at $20,553 to invalidate the bearish outlook.

In the following video, our analysts deep dive into the price action of Bitcoin, analyzing key levels of interest in the market. -FXStreet Team

Ethereum price has recently breached the August low at $1,419, which is likely to bring an influx of volatility and uncertainty into the market for the remainder of September.

Ethereum price currently auctions at $1,427 as the decentralized smart contract token is now down 20% since its September high at $1,789. The Volume Profile Indicator shows an uptick in volume, while the 8-day exponential and 21-day simple moving averages lag behind the bearish momentum near the mid $1,600 levels.



ETH USDT

If market conditions persist, the bears could induce a capitulation event to force early bulls out of their long positions. A probable target is the 200-week moving average at $1,271

In the following video, our analysts deep dive into the price action of Ethereum, analyzing key levels of interest in the market. -FXStreet Team

XRP price is bringing nostalgic price action back into the market. Crypto day traders know digital remittance tokens’ ability to diverge. While Bitcoin is spiraling south, the XRP price has witnessed a 5% rebound.

XRP price currently auctions at $0.33 as the bulls attempt to reconquer the 21-day simple moving average. A Fibonacci Retracement tool surrounding the September rally suggests the Ripple price faces a few more stiff levels of resistance before an uptrend targeting $0.39 can occur.



XRP USDT

If the XRP price can hurdle the 38.2% Fib level at $0.34, a rally could ensue, targeting the August 26 high at $0.37 and potentially the summer high near $0.39. Such a move would result in up to a 17% increase from the current price.

In the following video, our analysts deep dive into the price action of Ripple, analyzing key levels of interest in the market. -FXStreet Team



Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Bitcoin price has been on a rollercoaster ride since June 18. The most recent yet explosive run-up has hit targets mentioned in our previous publication.

Post the successful completion of Ethereum’s Merge and a recovery of the crypto ecosystem’s market capitalization, Shiba Inu is on track to recover from its losses.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) defaults on some very important levels in the aftermath of the software upgrade to crypto bigger brother Ethereum.

Binance Coin (BNB) price is popping higher while most other cryptocurrencies are on the back foot, unable to recover from the intraday melt-down on the back of Ethereum’s Merge.

Bitcoin price has not only swept key swing lows, as noted in last week’s articles, but it has also reached its first recovery level target. While the recovery rally was as quick as it was a surprise, investors can hope for a minor retracement to get on the next leg-up.

Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer.

Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.

Opinions expressed at FXStreet are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXStreet or its management. FXStreet has not verified the accuracy or basis-in-fact of any claim or statement made by any independent author: errors and Omissions may occur.Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained on this website, by FXStreet, its employees, partners or contributors, is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. FXStreet will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information.

source