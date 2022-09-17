WhatsApp will soon let you create group polls on your Galaxy phones – SamMobile – Samsung news

© 2022 SamMobile

SamMobile has affiliate and sponsored partnerships. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Last updated: September 16th, 2022 at 09:04 UTC+02:00

WhatsApp has been working on a lot of new features. Recently, it was reported that WhatsApp would soon let you create local chat backups on your Android phone. Now, WABetaInfo reports that WhatsApp is working on the group polls feature. It was first spotted in April, and it seems like the company has been working continuously on this feature.

The first peek at the feature showed the poll-creation interface, which will let you post a question as well as offer up to 12 options for answers. After manual hacking, folks at WABetaInfo were able to access the poll creation menu option. The feature was spotted in the latest WhatsApp beta version 2.22.20.11 for Android.



You will be able to find the WhatsApp poll creation feature inside the menu that also contains other media sharing options. Notably, the option to create a poll is the seventh option in the media sharing menu. WABetaInfo also suggests that the same shortcut will also be available in the future update for WhatsApp Desktop beta and WhatsApp beta for iOS.

There are chances that the placement of the poll option may change when the feature arrives in the stable version. Also, the number of options for answers may also be decreased from 12. Another interesting finding is that the screenshot shows the feature in a conversation with an individual. This means that the poll creation feature will be available for both one-on-one and group chats.

As of now, there is no word on when this feature will arrive in the stable version on your Samsung phone. But that is understandable since WhatsApp would want to first test the feature, make some tweaks to it, and then make it official.

You might also like

WhatsApp is used by around 2 billion users worldwide. While the messaging platform is gaining new features on a regular basis, there are still a few important options that aren’t available. For instance, the option to import or export a local backup is missing. Thankfully, that might change in the near future. According to WABetaInfo, […]

Samsung is expanding the use of the messaging app WhatsApp for customer support services in Spain to offer additional options for remote help. The company announced a new addition to its WhatsApp-based services in Spain. The new service allows customers to contact Samsung’s Technical Support live and get assistance from trained professionals without having to […]

WhatsApp is the world’s most popular cross-platform messaging app. As of February 2020, it has more than 2 billion users across the globe. A large number of users access the service through WhatsApp Web. It’s a web-based client that provides you with more flexibility on how you use this messaging app. The Facebook-owned app is […]

WhatsApp calls might be coming to Samsung’s Galaxy Watch lineup soon. A new beta version of WhatsApp is now making the rounds, and several Galaxy Watch users say that the new version enables WhatsApp calls directly on the smartwatch. To be precise, the latest beta version is available for the WhatsApp smartphone app. The update […]

The last few months have been quite busy for WhatsApp, as it is playing catchup in most departments with the rival messaging platforms. Most of the new features, that are under testing or development have been based around group chats. WhatsApp pushed the Communities feature this week for beta testers, and now there is a […]

WhatsApp, the world’s most used messaging platform, is available for smartphones and PCs. However, the company’s PC app was based on Electron, a web-based technology. Now, the company has announced that it has released a native Windows app. The refreshed WhatsApp app for Windows is out of beta and is available on the Microsoft Store, […]

September 2022 security patch

Devices

Samsung Galaxy A04s

SM-A047F

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

SM-R900

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

SM-R920

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

SM-F936B

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

SM-F721B

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2

SM-R510

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 44mm

SM-R910

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 LTE

SM-R905

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 44mm LTE

SM-R915

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro LTE

SM-R925

Samsung Galaxy M13

SM-M135F

Samsung Galaxy M23

SM-M236B

SamMobile Weekly Newsletter

Best picks

Social media

Reviews

© 2022 SamMobile

source