US Navy Admits it Has Unpublished UFO Videos But Refuses Releasing Them to Avoid Harming National Security – Best Life

The government has not ruled out the existence of alien life aboard these crafts.

The U.S. Navy said this month that it has videos of unidentified flying objects but won’t release them because it could “harm national security.” A military spokesperson made the statement in response to a Freedom of Information Act request filed by The Black Vault, a government transparency site that has previously published thousands of UFO-related official documents. Read on to find out the government’s rationale for the denial, and how the military is taking reports of UFOs much more seriously.



1 Earlier Videos Depicted Superhuman Flying Crafts



The Daily Mail reported that the Black Vault filed the FOIA request in April 2020, just after the Navy released videos of unidentified objects flying in ways that seemed humanly impossible. The site requested access to all other videos involving unidentified aerial phenomenon (UAP).



2 National Security Threats Cited



The request was declined. “The release of this information will harm national security as it may provide adversaries valuable information regarding Department of Defense/Navy operations, vulnerabilities, and/or capabilities,” said Gregory Cason, deputy director of the Navy’s FOIA office, in a statement to The Black Vault. “No portions of the videos can be segregated for release.'”



3 Earlier Videos Released Because of Media Leaks



Carson said the Navy released the earlier videos because they’d already been leaked to the media and were therefore “discussed extensively in the public domain.” He added: “Given the amount of information in the public domain regarding these encounters, it was possible to release the files without further damage to national security.”

4 Government “Looking for Extraterrestrial Life”



UFOs have come a long way from the fringe theories of decades past. During public hearings in May, the agency reported there had been 400 sightings of “unidentified aerial phenomenon” in recent years. Eleven sightings involved “near misses,” where military aircraft almost collided with UAPs. The government has not ruled out the existence of alien life aboard these crafts. “There are elements of our government engaged in … looking for extraterrestrial life,” said Ronald Moultrie, the Pentagon’s top intelligence official, at the hearing. “Our goal is not to potentially cover up something, it’s to understand what’s maybe out there.”



5 New Office Will Handle Reports of UFO Sightings



This summer, the Pentagon announced it would be opening a new office to handle reports of UFO sightings by branches of the military. “We are all curious and we seek to understand the unknown. And as a lifelong intelligence professional, I’m impatient. I want immediate explanations for this as much as anyone else. However, understanding can take significant time and effort. It’s why we’ve endeavored to concentrate on this data-driven process to derive fact-based results,” said Scott Bray, the deputy director of Naval intelligence.

