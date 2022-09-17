Shiba Inu: What Is a $1000 Investment Mid-pandemic Worth Now? – Watcher Guru

Shiba Inu has grown to be one of the most popular cryptocurrencies over the years. SHIB has grown in favor among investors. Following the pandemic, the stock and cryptocurrency markets crashed in 2020. Investors who were able to put money in at that particular point were rewarded handsomely over the next two years.

During the period, not only equities but also cryptocurrencies put on quite a show. Let’s take a break from the anticipation and follow Shiba Inu since its debut in August 2020. Let us take a look at how much a $1000 investment in SHIB mid-pandemic is worth now.

SHIB has grown by +755638.09% since its inception, and there are several examples of common people becoming immensely wealthy as a result of SHIB.

Shiba Inu’s creator has gone under the pseudonym Ryoshi since the currency’s birth, piquing the SHIB community’s interest in who the developer is.

The timing of the epidemic and the release of Shiba Inu proved to be a lucky charm, as many investors poured their funds into the currency. During the late twenties and early 21, cryptocurrency investing became popular, and Shiba Inu was viewed as one of the important financial assets.

Shiba Inu began trading in August 2020 at $0.00000000051. By September 2020, the coin’s value had dropped to $0.000000000082, its all-time low since its inception.

After that, cryptocurrency gradually began its upward trip and began to show positive momentum. Shiba Inu grabbed the wind and peaked at $0.00008845 on October 28, 2021. However, the greatest grandeur was not sustained as its worth gradually declined in the months that followed.

Let’s do the math. A $1,000 investment in SHIB in 2020 would be worth around $143.8 million today. Yes, in 2020, $1,000 would have bought you 12,195,121,951,219 SHIB. The calculation is based on taking into consideration $0.0000118, which is the current price of SHIB. Can SHIB put together another performance like this?

SHIB is now trading at $0.0000118, which is 2.2% less in the last 24 hours. SHIB still has a long way to go before reaching an all-time high. So, if you’re going to invest your money, do it diligently.

Disclaimer: Our articles are NOT financial advice, we are not financial advisors. All investments are your own decisions. Please conduct your own research and seek advice from a licensed financial advisor.

source