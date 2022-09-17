Apple seeds third developer betas for iOS 15.5, iPadOS 15.5, watchOS 8.6, tvOS 15.5 – AppleInsider

Copyright © 2022, Quiller Media, Inc.

Apple is now on its third round of betas for this cycle, with new builds of iOS 15.5, iPadOS 15.5, watchOS 8.6, and tvOS 15.5 now available to try by developers.

Fresh builds can be downloaded via the Apple Developer Center for those enrolled in the test program, or via an over-the-air update on devices running the beta software. Public betas typically arrive within a few days of the developer versions, via the Apple Beta Software Program website.

This is the third beta round, following the second on April 19, and the first for iOS 15.5, iPadOS 15.5, watchOS 8.6, and tvOS 15.5 which landed on April 5.

It is unlikely that any major changes will be made to the features of the operating systems for the moment, as it is likely Apple will keep its main announcements for WWDC 2022 in June.

The new build number for iOS 15.5 and iPadOS 15.5 is 19F5062g, up from 19F5057e. For tvOS 15.5, the build number is 19L5562e, up from 19L5557d. For watchOS 8.6, the build number is 19T5562f, up from 19T5557d.

AppleInsider, and Apple itself, strongly advise users avoid installing beta software on to “mission-critical” or primary devices, due to the small possibility of data loss or other issues. Instead, testers should install betas onto secondary or non-essential devices, and to ensure there are sufficient backups of important data before updating in the first place.

Public beta 3 of iOS 15.5 now available.

Watch OS 8.6 beta 3 also public now.

