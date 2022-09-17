Seedify Successfully Launches NFT token During Bear Market. – BSC NEWS

While many projects lost their way during the market downswing, Seedify saw success with the launch of $SNFTS.

On August 31, 2022, Seedify, one of the biggest launchpads within the crypto sector, released $SNFTS – the Seedify NFT Marketplace token.

Seedify is one of the crypto industry's leading notable launchpads and incubators. They empower innovators and project developers through access to funding, community and partnership building, and a complete support system to help bring premier blockchain games, NFTs, and metaverses to its community through events called IGOs (Initial Gaming offering) and INOs (Initial NFTs offering). These events attract crypto investors due to the high ROI potential that these tokens and NFTs carry.

Seedify has launched over 50 IGO projects with a proven success history and has now entered the NFT space with an NFT launchpad and marketplace, bringing a new stream of investment opportunities to its community. In addition, Seedify will focus on two verticals – blockchain gaming and metaverse – each with utility-based NFTs, which are imperative for sustainability and growth.

When $SFUND, Seedify’s native token, was initially listed, it proved to be among the best-performing free token distributions of 2021 during the bull run. These initial airdrops saw, on average, a gain of $18,000 in value and a $350 million market cap at the 2021 market all-time high.

Once again, despite the current bear run, Seedify successfully launched their $SNFTS token via an airdrop on August 31, 2022. The results of the airdrop are as follows:

Through cultivating farming rewards and high liquidity on $SFUND – $SNFTS pairs, Seedify’s goals are to gain higher volumes for both coins, entrench themselves within the ecosystem, unlock shared utilities and ensure mutual growth between the tokens.

$SNFTS staking and farming pools were made available straight after the airdrop. Once the holder claimed their $SNFTS, they could stake and farm and immediately start earning passive income. The staking pools are as follows :

Holders are also entitled to additional benefits of $SNFTS, such as fee reduction and random NFT drops for those trading in the upcoming Seedify NFT marketplace.

They will also be eligible for whitelist spots for Seedify’s upcoming and exclusive Avatar NFT collection, which has recently been announced.

Seedify will continue to push the boundaries and expand its ecosystem to ensure they present the best quality projects with the highest opportunities for return to its community and holders.

