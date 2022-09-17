Shiba Inu price targets $0.000037 as bidding for ‘SHIB: The Metaverse’ goes live – FXStreet

Ekta Mourya

FXStreet Follow Following

Shiba Inu price spiked by nearly 40% shortly after Robinhood announced it would add support for the meme coin. The fundamentals have grown even more bullish now that the bid event for ‘SHIB: The Metaverse’ is live. Technical analysts anticipate prices to continue rising as speculation mounts.

Shiba Inu price witnessed a massive rally, posting double-digit returns overnight. Proponents have identified four key reasons for the impressive price action, including the long-awaited listing of SHIB on commission-free exchange Robinhood, accumulation of Ethereum’s large wallet addresses, reduction in circulating supply and the launch of ‘SHIB: The Metaverse.’

Developers have unlocked a total of 36,431 plots of land during the introductory phase for SHIB: The Metaverse. Early access to the bid event also went live, and holders of LEASH and SHIBOSHI can already start bidding for the plots of land.

⛰ #ShibArmy, the wait is finally over – We are excited to announce that the first early access BID EVENT is now LIVE at https://t.co/w29zPzzQde

Important: In order to participate in this early access event, you must have $LEASH or SHIBOSHI locked and utilize the locking system. pic.twitter.com/tMvpfgsrVu

The launch of SHIB: The Metaverse was a much-awaited event for Shiba Inu holders as it could drive the adoption and utility of the SHIB ecosystem.

Interestingly, the number of SHIB tokens in circulation continues to decline every day after implementing a burn mechanism, which appears to be driving a shortage across exchanges as demand rises.

Several burn parties have been organized to pull 4.4 billion SHIB tokens out of circulation. Large wallet investors have continuously added more Shiba Inu to their holdings through the recent dips, especially over the past two weeks. Two Ethereum whales, identified as “Light” and “BomBur,” added $8.95 million worth of Shiba Inu to their holdings.

These key events have significantly impacted Shiba Inu price, among other factors.

FXStreet analysts believe Shiba Inu price could continue its climb if Bitcoin remains bullish, given the high correlation between the two assets. SHIB is attempting to establish support at the $0.0000271 level to make way for a breakout to $0.000037. The meme coin is working on an Adam & Eve double bottom pattern that could push its price even higher in the short term.



Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Bitcoin price has been on a rollercoaster ride since June 18. The most recent yet explosive run-up has hit targets mentioned in our previous publication.

Post the successful completion of Ethereum’s Merge and a recovery of the crypto ecosystem’s market capitalization, Shiba Inu is on track to recover from its losses.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) defaults on some very important levels in the aftermath of the software upgrade to crypto bigger brother Ethereum.

Binance Coin (BNB) price is popping higher while most other cryptocurrencies are on the back foot, unable to recover from the intraday melt-down on the back of Ethereum’s Merge.

Bitcoin price has not only swept key swing lows, as noted in last week’s articles, but it has also reached its first recovery level target. While the recovery rally was as quick as it was a surprise, investors can hope for a minor retracement to get on the next leg-up.

Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer.

Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.

Opinions expressed at FXStreet are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXStreet or its management. FXStreet has not verified the accuracy or basis-in-fact of any claim or statement made by any independent author: errors and Omissions may occur.Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained on this website, by FXStreet, its employees, partners or contributors, is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. FXStreet will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information.

source