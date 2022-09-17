NASA’s Perseverance rover is well into its second science campaign, collecting rock-core samples from features within an area long considered by scientists to be a top prospect for finding signs of ancient microbial life on Mars. The rover has collected four samples from an ancient river delta in the Red Planet’s Jezero Crater since July 7, bringing the total count of scientifically compelling rock samples to 12. Watch
NASA Mars exploration: Perseverance rover sees hints of past life on Red Planet, detects organic molecules – Economic Times
