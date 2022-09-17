Take A Good Look Around And Under 2022 GMC Hummer EV Pickup – InsideEVs

By now, chances are you have seen enough videos with the 2022 GMC Hummer EV pickup to form an opinion. Whether you like it or not, it’s hard to ignore; this thing turns heads wherever it drives.

It’s also a showcase of the best tech GM has to offer at the moment. The GMC Hummer EV is the first production model to use the automaker’s Ultium platform, batteries and drive units, offering up to 1,000 horsepower from a tri-motor powertrain, 329 miles of range from a 212.8 kWh pack, and 800-volt DC fast charge capability at up to 350 kW.

In Edition 1 launch guise, the Hummer EV is loaded with tech and gadgets, including four-wheel steering, CrabWalk, adaptive air suspension, adaptive ride control, Watts to Freedom mode enabling 0 to 60 mph in around 3 seconds, transparent sky panels, and much more.

Mind you, it can also do pickup truck things like hauling up to 1,300 pounds of payload and tow up to 7,500 pounds, despite tipping the scales at 9,063 pounds. Yes, it’s one of the least efficient EVs on sale today, averaging 47 MPGe, but it’s not like anyone expected record-breaking efficiency from a vehicle bearing the Hummer name.

One thing people expect from the Hummer EV is top off-road capability, as its military vehicle roots and rugged looks would suggest. Judging by the reviews we’ve seen and read so far, that seems to be the case, at least when the vehicle is fitted with the Extreme Off-Road Package. On the Edition 1 truck, this pack brings 35-inch Goodyear Wrangler Territory MT Tires, 18-inch black aluminum wheels, front e-lockers and virtual rear lockers.

But what does the Hummer EV‘s underbody hardware look like? The video above shot at a dealership in Cerritos, California, shows an Edition 1 pickup awaiting its pre-delivery inspection.

Paul Kelley, the author of the video, is impressed with the electric truck’s looks and also curious to look underneath the massive body. He films the beefy shields and plates attached to the underbody, including the biggest one that protects the huge 2,923-pound battery pack.

Pretty much the entire underside is protected by steel skid plates for added peace of mind during off-roading. The aluminum control arms and the axles also look like they mean business, as do the big air shocks for the suspension and the substantial brakes.

He also gets a look at the front and rear motors and steering rack, so if you’re into mechanical engineering, this is the video for you.

Source: Paul Kelley (YouTube)

