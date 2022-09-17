Instagram Now Lets All Users Save Stories As Drafts – We are Social Media

Following testing, Instagram is now allowing all users the ability to save their Stories as drafts for future use.

In a Tweet in March, Instagram teased a new story drafts feature that will give users more time to better craft their Stories, and wait to post them at a more appropriate time. The feature allows users to save their Stories during the creation process and keep them as drafts for a week.

Now, after months of speculation, Instagram has finally confirmed the global rollout of this feature.

The feature will work simply: Upon exiting a story that has not yet been published, Instagram will bring up the option to save it as a draft. The platform then sends the user a notification that the Story draft that has been saved will be stored for up to 7 days.

Story drafts will allow social media managers to prepare their Stories and post them at the most appropriate time for their audience, without having to download the Story to the device and upload it again at the most appropriate time to maximize reach. In addition, the new feature will allow users to see the Story as the audience will, before publishing it.

Although it might not seem to be a huge breakthrough, the introduction of story drafts will certainly be welcomed by most social media managers, as it will lighten their workflow, and allow them to put together thoughts and notes without having to necessarily publish their composition on the spot.

