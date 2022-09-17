Every Upcoming Marvel Movie and Show: Release Dates, News and More – Esquire

Every product was carefully curated by an Esquire editor. We may earn a commission from these links.

From Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to the return of Blade, the MCU is still expanding.

It made perfect sense that Marvel’s big return following pandemic-induced filming delays and the creation of Disney+’s streaming service would be to crack open the multiverse—an endless realm of possibilities wherein the most popular experiments would pave the way forward for the future of the MCU.

Marvel achieved its first Emmy-nominated series with WandaVision, welcomed its first Muslim superhero with Ms. Marvel, and witnessed the first billion-dollar film of the pandemic with Spider-Man: No Way Home. Films like Eternals and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness expanded the universe even further and sent fans into theory madness, while Disney+ made space for more unorthodox heroes such as Moon Knight and a new Hawkeye to shine.

Not taking their foot off the gas, Marvel plans to release at least 20 more projects by the end of 2023, including Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Many other projects, such as the return of Blade, the vampire hunter, are also in development.

Below is everything that Marvel has announced under its current slate, including what may come of the 20th Century Fox acquisition of X-Men, Deadpool, and the Fantastic Four.

On Disney+: Aug. 10, 2022

A series of five original shorts featuring everyone’s favorite tree baby, Groot. Vin Diesel will voice the lovable plant with Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker James Gunn serving as executive producer.

It’s unknown just what antics Groot will get himself into, but I Am Groot will likely be a lighthearted, family-friendly affair around the galaxy.

On Disney+: Aug. 17, 2022

Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black, Perry Mason) stars as Jennifer Walters in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law—Marvel’s second superhero lawyer (after Daredevil), who will focus on special, superhero-related cases.

Jessica Gao (Rick and Morty) will serve as head writer, with Jameela Jamil and Mark Ruffalo to co-star. In the comics, Walters is accidentally given Hulk powers after needing a blood transfusion from her cousin, Bruce Banner.

Tim Roth, who played the villain “Abomination” from the not-so-liked 2008 Ed Norton Hulk film, is also set to return following a cameo fight scene against the Doctor Strange sorcerer Wong in Shang-Chi.



In theaters: Nov. 11, 2022

Respecting Chadwick Boseman‘s Black Panther role following his untimely death in 2020, T’Challa will not be recast in the Black Panther sequel, Wakanda Forever, though many fans believe that the character’s sister Shuri (Letitia Wright) will become the next Black Panther.

Shuri has taken up the role of Black Panther in the comics before, so there would be plenty of source material to work off.

I May Destroy You‘s Michaela Coel will appear in an unspecified role, while Riri Williams, a.k.a. Ironheart (Dominique Thorne), will be introduced as a genius inventor creating a suit to rival Iron Man’s.

On Disney+: December 2022

Much like I Am Groot, the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will mostly be a light-hearted romp for Christmas featuring members of the Guardians such as Star-Lord, Mantis, Drax, Rocket Raccoon, and Groot. James Gunn, director of the Guardians trilogy, will also helm the Holiday Special.

I’ve already got money down on Groot decorated like a Christmas tree, Rocket with a big red Rudolph nose, and Drax in a Santa suit.

In theaters: Feb. 17, 2023

Entering the Quantum Zone for the third time, our tiny heroes are set to meet Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror, who will be the main instigator of the multiversal madness plaguing the MCU.

Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, and Michelle Pfeiffer will return, as well as Kathryn Newton (Big Little Lies), and Ant-Man’s daughter, Cassie Lang. In the comics, she becomes something of a superhero herself. Oh, and Bill Murray will join the party, too.

In theaters: May 5, 2023

Restarted after a tweeting mishap that delayed James Gunn’s involvement for nearly five years, Guardians Vol. 3 will now take place after Endgame and the team’s cameo in Thor: Love & Thunder.

There’s a lot for the Guardians to explore since their last outing, including the death of Gamora, the quest to possibly bring her back from the Soul Stone, and the discovery of a golden crypt most likely holding the body of Adam Warlock (Will Poulter).

On Disney+: Spring 2023

Skrulls, shape-shifting aliens introduced in Captain Marvel, are slowly infiltrating Earth. Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) has been in space ever since his end-credits tease at the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home, with Secret Invasion planned to be the biggest crossover event since Endgame.

This Phase 4 ending event will also star Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones), Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter), and Kingsley Ben-Adir (One Night in Miami).

In theaters: July 28, 2023

Brie Larson will don red, blue, and gold for the Captain Marvel sequel, a cosmic team-up with Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) after her transformation in WandaVision and Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Marvel’s first Muslim superhero who premiered in her own Disney+ series.

Nia DaCosta (Candyman) will direct and Megan McDonnell (WandaVision) will pen the script, with Samuel L. Jackson set to make an appearance as well.

On Disney+: Summer 2023

Spinning off the Hawkeye miniseries, Maya Lopez, a.k.a. Echo (Alaqua Cox) will star in her own solo series as the deaf assassin who can mimic her target’s fighting style.

With the first Native American superhero to lead her own series, Echo‘s cast will also feature well-known indigenous actors such as Zahn McClarnon (Reservation Dogs) and Graham Greene (Wind River).

Maya Lopez in the comics encounters many of Marvel’s street-level heroes such as Daredevil and Moon Knight, as well as the Secret Invasion storyline.

On Disney+: Winter 2023/24

Kathryn Hahn’s fan-favorite performance as the WandaVision witch Agatha Harkness helped score her own dark comedy series, Agatha: Coven of Chaos.

WandaVision head writer Jac Schaeffer will serve as the show’s executive producer, picking up from where we last left Agatha—trapped in her suburban sitcom persona.

On Disney+: TBA

If Armor Wars follows its storyline from the comics, James Rhodes (Don Cheadle) will have to step in for the late Tony Stark to deal with Iron Man technology falling into the wrong hands.

The limited series will be written by Yassir Lester (Black Monday) and will also feature black-market dealer Sonny Burch (Walter Goggins), who made his debut in Ant-Man and the Wasp.

On Disney+: TBA

After her introduction in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, RiRi Williams (Dominique Thorne) will get a solo series that explores her character more fully as well as issues in the new generation of Iron Man technology.

Dubbing herself “Ironheart,” RiRi creates a high-powered suit to rival the great Tony Stark’s before she’s suddenly thrust into a criminal world that will do anything to claim it.

On Disney+: TBA

At the end of Loki‘s inaugural season, Loki (Tom Hiddleston) is booted to a universe in which his TVA bestie Mobius (Owen Wilson) no longer recognizes him. His female counterpart and love interest, Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino), also killed an iteration of Kang named He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors) and thrust the multiverse into chaos.

Season Two will presumably pick up right where we left off, but it remains unknown if the sequel series with premiere before or after Kang’s appearance in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in February 2023.

On Disney+: TBA

Following his cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Matt Murdock, a.k.a. Daredevil (Charlie Cox), will reportedly see a fourth season on Disney+ thanks to fan demand.

The blind, crime-fighting lawyer’s first three seasons premiered on Netflix back when heroes such as Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, Iron Fist, and The Punisher, lived on the streaming competitor. Daredevil’s main foe, Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio), also made an appearance in the Hawkeye miniseries.

On Disney+: TBA

Black Panther director Ryan Coogler revealed back in May 2021 that he was working on a drama series set in the Kingdom of Wakanda with Okoye (Danai Gurira) set to have a starring role.

Not much else is known about the project, or if the story will expand on events in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

On Disney+: TBA

Marvel’s next animated Spider-Man cartoon will premiere on Disney+ helmed by Jeff Trammel (Cartoon Network’s Craig of the Creek). The series may fill in the gaps between Peter Parker’s origins after getting bitten by a radioactive spider and his live-action appearance in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

On Disney+: TBA

While Marvel chief creative officer Kevin Feige figures out how to best incorporate the X-Men into the MCU, Disney’s first plan is to re-vamp the Saturday morning X-Men cartoon that ran for five seasons from 1992 to 1997.

Beau DeMayo (The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf) will serve as head writer, but no voice cast has been announced yet.

On Disney+: TBA

With the evil Doctor Strange and Captain Carter both making their way into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the MCU’s What If…? animated series may be more influential to the overarching live-action story than the series’ sandbox-like reimagining may suggest.

One potential storyline was teased by head writer A.C. Bradley last season that includes Gamora in Thanos armor and Iron Man in a cosmic suit fighting side-by-side.

On Disney+: TBA

Featured in an episode of What If…?, the MCU reimagined as a world full of zombies will reportedly get its own miniseries based on the comic by everyone’s favorite zombie aficionado, The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman.

Zeb Wells (Robot Chicken) will also serve as head writer and executive producer.

In theaters: TBA

Hype is huge for the return of Blade, the vampire hunter, who will be played by Mahershala Ali. Made famous in a trilogy of movies featuring Wesley Snipes pre-MCU, the half-vampire, full-time killer helped pave the way for the superhero film resurgence in the late 2000s.

Blade already made an audio-only cameo in the end credits scene of Eternals when he spoke to Dane Whitman (Kit Harington), who will become the Black Knight, but it’s unknown just how either character will fit into the next phase of the MCU.

In theaters: TBA

Anthony Mackie will presumably star in the untitled sequel film to The Falcon and the Winter Soldier series that finally gave Sam Wilson the shield and title of Captain America.

Falcon and the Winter Soldier left many plot threads still to be unraveled, such as Sharon Carter’s role as the criminal Power Broker and Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) rounding up troubled super-power beings such as John Walker (Wyatt Russell).

In theaters: TBA

The Fantastic Four, Marvel’s first family, has had a rough ride with critics over the years. Mr. Fantastic, Human Torch, Invisible Woman, and The Thing, have already graced our screens three times now, but all three films have been commercial and critical failures.

Chris Evans (the original Human Torch before the debut of the official MCU) went on to star as another hero entirely, and the 2015 reboot starring Miles Teller, Michael B. Jordan, and Kate Mara ended up losing 20th Century Fox over $80 million.

Backed by the Fox acquisition and a fan campaign to cast John Krasinski as the new Mr. Fantastic (which came true in a Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness cameo), Marvel will try once again to wow us with this superhero family when the time is right.

TBA

Way back in Infinity War, Thanos decimated the home of the Nova Corps in search of the infinity stones, presumably killing everyone on the planet last seen in Guardians of the Galaxy.

Nova, the aptly titled intergalactic hero and last survivor of his home planet, is reportedly getting a script penned by Moon Knight writer Sabir Pirzada, but it remains unknown if they will appear in a Disney+ series or a theatrical release.

In theaters: TBA

You can bet Ryan Reynolds was going to continue his work on Deadpool 3 following the 20th Century Fox acquisition thanks to the combined billion-dollar success of the first two Deadpool films.

The action-comedy star is overseeing the production of the script, according to Collider, with recent collaborator Shawn Levy (Free Guy, The Adam Project) set to direct.

Deadpool’s third entry will likely include just as many jabs, antics, and fourth wall breaks as earlier entries, especially as the MCU shows no signs of slowing down over the next two years.

