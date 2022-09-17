Apple iPhone 14 release date could be earlier than expected as 95 million phones are prepped for sale – Notebookcheck.net

The alleged Apple iPhone 14 release date was widely reported on back in June, with the tentative date of September 13 (a Tuesday) being the day in question. However, a new source has now suggested that the iPhone 14 release date could actually be September 6, a whole week earlier and only a day after Labor Day, which is a federal holiday in the United States and lands on September 5 for 2022.

The popular leaker iHacktu previously stated that Apple would reveal its iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max on September 13, with actual sales beginning on September 16. But Max Weinbach has now offered a new date, recently posting on Twitter stating, “I heard September 6th event”. Weinbach posts an iPhone 14 sales date of September 16 and, in all fairness, also points out that he is “not 100% sure”. It is possible pre-orders could begin on September 16 with actual shipping starting on September 23.

There has been a response from iHacktu in regard to this latest purported iPhone 14 release date, with the tipster rejecting the September 6 date with the words “I don’t think”. The same source has also offered up a couple of new teasers, saying that “something will happen on August 31” and that fans should keep a close watch on the Apple website for something to take place on September 7. Obviously, this would be after the new alleged launch date of September 6, thus once more pointing to a September 13 launch date for the new iPhones.

So, at the moment both September 6 and September 13 are the most likely contenders for being the actual Apple iPhone 14 release date. Either way, it seems Cupertino is preparing for a positive response to its 2022 iPhone offering, because the Economic Daily reports that Apple has 95 million units on order for production, which is right in the middle of the frequently estimated tally of 90-100 million smartphones being prepped for sale.

fwiw I heard September 6th event and iPhone's on sale on the 16th

not 100% sure, but around there seems right. https://t.co/X2vbu2XyiC

@MaxWinebach & @ihacktu & Economic Daily (in Chinese)

Teaser image (edited): @Shaileshhari03 & Behnam Norouzi on Unsplash

