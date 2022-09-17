Netflix free trial UK: why the streaming platform has stopped 30 day free service – Yorkshire Evening Post

Subscribe

Netflix has discontinued its 30 day free trial for UK users.

The streaming giant previously allowed potential customers 30 days to check out the selection of TV shows and films on offer before requiring them to pay.

What has Netflix said?

The company said, “Free trials are not available, but you can still sign up and take advantage of all Netflix has to offer.

“There are no contracts, no cancellation fees, and no commitments. You have the freedom to change your plan or cancel online at any time if you decide Netflix isn’t for you.”

Netflix originally began phasing out its free trial offer two years ago, starting in Mexico. Now, the free trial has been removed for many locations, including the US, Canada, Australia and Thailand.

The free trial continues to be available in some other countries, such as Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.

It’s unclear when locations that continue to have access to the free trial will have it discontinued.

Why have they cancelled the free trial?

A Netflix spokesperson said, “We’re looking at different marketing promotions to attract new members and give them a great Netflix experience.”

The news comes after Netflix adopted a sneak peak strategy, allowing non-subscribers the opportunity to watch some of its Netflix Original content for free. You can see all of the free to watch shows and films here.

Included in the ‘free to watch’ category is the first episodes of popular Netflix shows like Stranger Things and Elite, as well as feature films like Bird Box, starring Sandra Bullock.

You should be aware that the free titles are only available to watch via the web on a computer – you cannot stream the free to watch content on connected TVs.

Another reason that the streaming company has begun phasing out its free trials is to stop users from taking advantage of the offer by signing up for the free trial, cancelling before the 30 days are up and then repeating this process with a new email address.

What has the response been like?

The removal of Netflix’s free trial service has gotten many users frustrated and disappointed. Taking to Twitter, lots of people made their thoughts clear on the matter.

One tweeted, “Netflix doesn’t have free trials anymore? What in the world is happening.”

“The biggest reason I haven’t taken @disneyplus yet is that there is no free trial. The main reason why I have used Netflix and HBO in the past is because I have had the opportunity to see what I really get,” wrote another.

Another wrote, “WDYM NETFLIX HAS NO FREE TRIALS???!”

How much does Netflix cost?

Netflix has three payment plans available for users to choose from.

The first package, called Basic, costs £5.99 per month and allows users to watch Netflix on one device at a time in standard definition. Users can also download videos on one phone or tablet.

The second package (Standard) costs £8.99 per month, and allows users to stream content on two devices at a time, with full HD (1080p) available. Users can also download videos on two phones or tablets.

The most expensive subscription option is the Premium package, which costs £11.99 per month. It allows users to watch content on up to four screens at a time, with full HD (1080p) and Ultra HD (4K) available. Users can also download videos onto four phones or tablets.

