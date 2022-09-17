Tamadoge Price Prediction 2022, 2023 & 2025 – 10x Crypto? – Cryptonews

Disclaimer: The Industry Talk section features insights by crypto industry players and is not a part of the editorial content of Cryptonews.com.

After the cryptocurrency bear market of 2022 has wiped out more than 50% of the sector’s market cap; investors are looking for new assets to invest in. Tamadoge is an exciting new crypto project that offers platform members play-to-earn (P2E) opportunities.

This guide reviews the ongoing Tamadoge presale and analyzes the Tamaadoge price prediction for 2022 – 2025.

A P2E platform, Tamadoge leverages the TAMA token to incentivize users to buy, sell and trade Tamadoge pets – dog-like virtual characters minted as NFTs. Players can buy these NFTs on the Tama store and compete with their virtual avatars in community-wide competitions to earn TAMA rewards.

In the future, the platform will incorporate unique P2E elements such as augmented reality (AR) apps and P2E arcades to position itself as a top cryptocurrency project. Due to the successful Tamadoge presale and the multiple use cases, we have a bullish outlook on the future Tamadoge price. Here is a quick overview of the potential price of Tamadoge from 2022 – 2025.

Tamadoge (TAMA) is an exciting new cryptocurrency that offers P2E gaming opportunities to allow participants to earn crypto-based rewards. According to the Tamadoge whitepaper , TAMA will have a maximum supply of 2 billion tokens, 50% of which were made available in the presale round.

The Tamadoge presale went live in August 2022, releasing TAMA at $0.01 per token with a total presale target of $10 million. Launching one of the best crypto presales of 2022, TAMA sold out its beta presale hard cap targets of $2 million in only 10 days. This led the development team to increase the presale targets from $10 million to $19 million.

The Tamadoge presale utilizes an incremental price increase system, resulting in the constant rise of TAMA tokens as the tokens are sold. By the end of the presale, TAMA will be trading at $0.03 per token – a 3x price increase compared to the starting price. Therefore, early presale investors will instantly witness a price increase with Tamadoge.

On the verge of selling out the presale round, Tamadoge has collected $16.6 million of its $19 million targets. With the growing amount of investors and future token listings on crypto exchanges, Tamadoge may keep increasing in the coming months.

The name Tamadoge indicates that the project aspires to become one of the best shitcoins in cryptocurrency. However, Tamadoge’s presale success comes from the multiple use cases of TAMA – such as the tradable NFT assets and more future P2E platforms that will be built on the Tamaverse.

In 2022, Tamadoge has the potential to become one of the fastest growing cryptocurrency projects. This is due to the upcoming token listings after the presale concludes. The Tamadoge tokenomics state that 20% of the token supply has been reserved for future centralized (CEX) and decentralized exchange (DEX) listings.

LBank, a popular CEX, tweeted , confirming that it will be listing Tamadoge after the presale. Moreover, Uniswap is a popular decentralized exchange which will also be listing Tamadoge after the ongoing presale ends.

Historically, listing new tokens on popular cryptocurrency exchanges can have a positive impact. This is due to the potential for an increased trading volume that comes with a larger consumer market. While Uniswap has more than 3.9 million users, LBank has over 7 million active traders using the platform.

Therefore, we believe Tamadoge is one of the top cryptos with most potential for growth after it gets listed in 2022. Since TAMA will be worth $0.03 by the end of the presale, a 2x price increase to $0.06 is possible.

On the conservative side, TAMA may experience sideways momentum right after the token release. Therefore, we are predicting an estimated low of $0.02 by the end of 2022.

In the medium term, Tamadoge can potentially provide further profits to investors. By Q4 2022, Tamadoge will be available to trade on centralized exchanges, and the Tama pet store will go live. Thus, the end of 2022 will mark the beginning phase of this virtual ecosystem.

But, Tamadoge has a lot of new P2E projects lined up throughout 2023. For example, the development team is working on an Augmented-Reality (AR) based Tamadoge app, which will retain the same P2E dynamics as the web-based platform. This will provide platform users with an easier way to access the decentralized platform.

According to the Tamadoge roadmap, the AR app is expected to be ready by Q4 2023. Along with the live competitions, users can earn TAMA tokens by interacting with their pets through the AR app, which will incentivize players to use the platform.

Another interesting project is the Tamadoge P2E arcade – which will host a collection of different Tamadoge arcade games and will incorporate physical Tama rewards. This P2E feature is expected to go live in Q3 2023. The Tamadoge roadmap also states that the team will work on major metaverse partnerships in 2023 and coin listings on all the major cryptocurrency exchanges.

As the use cases of Tamadoge will be more prevalent with all the P2E platform releases, 2023 is gearing up to be an important year for the token. Aiming to be one of the best metaverse crypto coins , TAMA has the potential to explode by 5x or more by the end of 2023.

Considering the above elements, TAMA can reach a high of $0.3 by the end of 2023. However, if the ongoing market conditions worsen, a low of $0.05 is on the cards.

The Tamaverse aims to be a virtual ecosystem that will incorporate several P2E elements to help grow the TAMA ecosystem. Moreover, Tamadoge will stand out long-term due to its deflationary tokenomics.

As we have witnessed with Bitcoin, the lower token supply has been one of the main factors that have led to the increase in price. Similarly, Tamadoge provides a limited token supply of just 2 billion coins. In comparison, Dogecoin has increased its token supply from 100 billion to 132 billion since its inception.

Tamadoge is also adding a token burn mechanism – as 5% of all TAMA spent on the ecosystem will be burnt to ensure the demand outweighs the supply. Therefore, it is likely that the price of Tamadoge will be profitable in the long run.

To sustain the project’s marketing objectives, 30% of the tokens spent will be set aside for marketing purposes. The remaining 65% will be distributed among P2E prize pools and awarded to the competition winners. Therefore, the tokenomics of Tamadoge makes it one of the best long term cryptocurrency projects to invest in.

To promote long-term holding, Tamadoge will charge no transaction tax while buying and selling the token. The development team believes that value should be generated in the ecosystem without taking a cut from the platform participants.

After the presale, TAMA will be valued at $19 million. Decentraland, one of the top P2E games, has a market cap of $1.3 billion at a price of $0.7. However, Decentraland was valued at $10.9 billion during its all-time highs (ATHs).

At the same current valuation, the price of TAMA would equate to $2. To reach a price of $1, TAMA would need a market cap of just $650 million. By 2025, the $1 mark may be possible due to the multiple use-cases, token listings and deflationary tokenomics.

The table below summarizes the potential Tamadoge price prediction from 202 – 2025.

One of the main differences between Tamadoge and some of the best meme coins is the use cases that the new cryptocurrency will provide. The sections below discuss some of the most important features Tamadoge provides users.

TAMA is the native token of the Tamaverse. This P2E environment leverages NFTs and cryptos to provide investors with a chance to earn money by competing in various gaming activities. Built on the Ethereum network, Tamadoge allows investors to purchase NFT items built using the ERC-20 token standard.

These NFTs are known as Tamadoge pets – comprising unique dog-like avatars that can be used in community-wide competitions. To grow and breed the pets, participants can purchase other virtual items from the Tama store and make the NFTs capable of competing for points on a monthly leaderboard. The top performers are rewarded with TAMA.

One of the most important features of Tamadoge is its deflationary nature. Most meme tokens offer trillions of individual tokens to investors, reducing the price and making the coin an inflationary asset. Due to the growing supply of the asset, the price will reduce as the supply increases.

Tamadoge looks to follow the Bitcoin approach – providing a limited token supply which cannot increase over time. With a total supply of 2 billion tokens – 50% are available during the presale, 20% will be listed on exchanges, and 30% will be released over the next 10 years via minting operations.

This ensures that the token stays competitive in the long term since the demand will grow with the reduced supply. Since 5% of all tokens spent are burnt, there is a high possibility for the price of TAMA to increase.

By the end of 2022, Tamadoge will officially launch the pet store and allow users to purchase the tradable NFT avatars. However, the TAMA token will also be the native cryptocurrency for upcoming projects.

Since TAMA will be used to settle transactions on the AR-based app and the arcade game, the use cases will slowly increase. The growth of the Tamaverse will increase the trading volume of TAMA. Thus, TAMA is one of the best altcoins to buy right now.

A new cryptocurrency, Tamadoge (TAMA) may experience a heavy shift in price movements regularly. Here are some of the main factors to look at when analyzing the price of Tamadoge.

Launched in August 2022, Tamadoge became one of the best crypto ICOs to invest in 2022. Investors who purchased the token at the beginning of the presale for $0.01 will experience a 3x price increase by the end of the round.

Since a presale round usually offers a token at a very cheap price, investors stand a chance to experience high growth in the long term. For TAMA, entering the presale right now may be beneficial for long-term investors to acquire the coin at a lower price. However, traders should only invest what they can afford to lose due to the volatile nature of the cryptocurrency markets.

Another factor affecting the price of Tamadoge is the token listing after the presale round. Token listings on cryptocurrency exchanges are one of the most exciting stages for an asset. Since ICOs offer a limited amount of tokens to a lucky few investors, the token release on exchanges results in a higher trading volume due to the tokens being made available to a larger consumer base.

Tamadoge will be listed on LBank and Uniswap – two of the most popular cryptocurrency exchanges in the space. Therefore, a token listing may result in upwards price movement and a potential price increase.

In 2022, some of the biggest cryptos, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, have corrected by more than 50%. On the other hand, Tamadoge would have increased by 300% by the end of its presale round.

Therefore, many investors believe that the token may soar further when the bull market begins. While we cannot predict when the crypto markets will revive, the cryptocurrency space has always produced higher highs after initial setbacks. Therefore, Tamadoge can be a long-term investment for those backing the coins’ use cases and growth potential.

After analyzing the Tamadoge cryptocurrency project, we believe TAMA could be one of the top assets to buy in 2022. Firstly, the token has already succeeded during the presale stages – collecting nearly $17 million of its $19 million targets.

Secondly, the development team has laid down a long-term strategy for Tamadoge – with upcoming token listings, metaverse partnerships and future P2E gaming elements. Thus, Tamadoge will be seen as a valuable token used to maintain the Tamaverse rather than a short-term way of seeking profits.

Finally, Tamadoge’s deflationary tokenomics makes it a great hedge against inflation. Unlike fiat currency, Tamadoge cannot be printed more and more. The limited supply will give it a competitive edge since more investors will be looking to purchase a smaller number of coins.

Follow the Tamadoge Telegram Channel to stay updated with the latest news surrounding Tamadoge. Telegram admins will never DM you first.

Tamadoge (TAMA) has the potential to become one of the top cryptos in space. With its deflationary tokenomics and multiple use cases, TAMA can reach the $1 mark by 2025. However, investors should conduct their own research and analysis before investing any money due to the uncertain and volatile nature of the crypto markets.

Should you Invest in Tamadoge?

Tamadoge is the native token of the Tamaverse – a P2E environment which leverages the TAMA token to offer NFT use cases. Already undergoing a successful presale, Tamadoge can be a valuable investment for long-term gains.

What will TAMA be valued at after the presale?

After the presale concludes, TAMA will be trading at $0.03 per token with a market cap of $19 million.

How much will TAMA be worth in 2022?

In 2022, TAMA is expected to be listed on LBank and Uniswap – two cryptocurrency exchanges. Thus, we may see an increase in prices as the trading volume increase. We estimate a price of $0.02 to $0.06 by the end of 2022.

