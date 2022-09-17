Watch President Joe Biden Drive The GMC Hummer EV – InsideEVs

By the way of visiting the GM Factory Zero in Detroit, President Joe Biden had an opportunity to check out the all-electric GMC Hummer EV.

After a few acceleration launches and test of the Crab Mode, he noted that the GMC Hummer EV is incredible, some three times heavier and three times quicker than his Corvette.

The pickup is expected to exceed 9,000 lbs (4,082 kg), but it will not stop it from having very strong acceleration from 0 to 60 mph probably in 3.5 seconds, as well as a range of up to 350+ miles (563+ km) in the top-of-the-line version.

It was not the first test drive of an upcoming EV model, as in May President Joe Biden tested also a Ford F-150 Lightning prototype. We guess, that it will not be easy for him to get access to the Tesla Cybertruck though, as Tesla’s Elon Musk says that Biden’s EV policy is “controlled by unions.”

Since the GM Factory Zero plant is now formally opened, series production of the GMC Hummer EV is starting and customer deliveries to follow before the end of this year.

General Motors intends to introduce a significant number of new EVs, based on its all-new Ultium platform. We will see Ultium-based EVs from basically all GM brands – Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and more.

GMC Hummer EV pickup:



