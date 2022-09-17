iPhone 14 Release Date, Price, Specs & Features: New Apple Smartphone To Copy This Android Phone Design With A16 Chip, 48 Megapixel Camera And Larger Display Screens? – EpicStream

Featured

Here is everything we know so far about the upcoming iPhone 14.

Apple has yet to announce the official details of iPhone 14. However, reports about the Cupertino-based company’s new flagship have been making rounds online for quite some time now.

Unless Apple decides to break its own trends when it comes to releasing new iPhones, it is predicted in release the highly anticipated iPhone 14 in 2022. Speculations are rife that the tech giant is planning to focus on larger iPhone sizes for its flagship devices – iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Are you excited about the upcoming iPhone 14? Keep on reading to know more details.

Apple has not yet confirmed the official release date of iPhone 14. However, there are claims that it is very much likely to hit the shelves in September 2022 – if we based it on history.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that, unlike iPhone 12 that was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, iPhone 14 would be released in the second half of 2022. New flagship iPhones are generally announced and released in the month of September.

As for the price, the upcoming iPhone 14 is predicted to cost under $900. To recall, iPhone 13 with 128GB of storage was priced at $799 during its release, which is also the same price as its predecessor.

The iPhone 13 mini, on the other hand, started at $699, which was the same price as the iPhone 12 mini when it launched in October 2020. The iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max costed around $999 and $1,099, respectively.

The iPhone 14 is expected to carry the same prices as last year’s iPhone 13. However, Apple could also increase its costs given that iPhone 14 would come exemplary new features and improved specs.

Meanwhile, Kuo claimed that Apple is likely to drop the notch in iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, describing the design change as a “punch-hole design.” Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman also suggested that iPhone 14 is set to feature a completely new design.

Kuo stated that iPhone 14 would retain the notch design. For starters, the “punch-hole” would house the camera that is located in the notch. The flood illuminator, proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, speaker, microphone, front camera, and dot projector are also currently located in the iPhone’s notch.

Tech analyst Ross Young claimed that Apple is planning to use a “hole + pill design” on the imminent iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. He explained:

The iPhone 14 is also said to include dramatic camera improvements. Kuo suggested that the front-facing camera would finally have an auto-focus feature to catch up with the rear camera. He added that iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone Pro Max cameras would be upgraded to 48-megapixels, which is an increase from the iPhone 12’s 12-megapixel sensor.

YouTuber Jon Prosser also claimed that some models of iPhone 14 would not feature a camera bump. The leaker suggested that Apple would let go of the camera bump by making the imminent smartphone thicker.

The Apple analyst also predicted that the video camera system would also be upgraded for the iPhone 14, supporting 8K recording for the first time. As for the screen sizes, the upcoming iPhone 14 would come in two different sizes: 6.1-inches and 6.7-inches.

iPhone 14 is also projected to become the very first iPhone without a Lightning port. Instead of Lightning, the imminent new Apple smartphone could support wireless charging and the MagSafe technology. However, this might only be applicable for the iPhone 14 Pro and the lower-end models could follow over the next few years.

As for the chip and speed, the iPhone 14 might use a new chip produced using a 3-nanometer technology. Apple’s chip partner TSMC is expected to use an enhanced 5nm manufacturing process for the chip in iPhone 14, which might be called A16.

Stay tuned to EpicStream for the latest news and updates about iPhone 14!

