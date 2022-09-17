Free Movie Streaming Sites 2022: 10 Best Sites to Watch Movies and TV Shows Online For Free in 2022 – MySmartPrice

Here are some of the best sites to watch movies and TV shows for free.
Over the past few years, the way we consume online content changed entirely, especially movies and TV shows. Ever since the Covid-19 and lockdown started a couple of years ago, most users switched to OTT platforms to watch content such as movies and TV shows. Many movies in 2020 were launched first on OTT platforms like Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, and Netflix.
Also, these days movies arrive on OTT platforms within a few weeks of the theatrical release, which has made people switch to OTT apps and services more than ever. There are a whole bunch of OTT apps like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Hotstar, Voot Select, Zee5, Sony Liv, and more. With over half a dozen OTT apps and subscriptions, it may not be possible for everyone to get all the subscriptions. This is where the alternatives come into play. In this guide, we will take a look at the best sites to watch movies and TV shows for free.
Also Read: Disney Plus Hotstar Plans 2022: Premium vs Super vs Mobile Subscription, Price in India, Offers and More
This might come as a surprise, but YouTube is a very handy video platform to check out the latest movies and TV shows. Sometimes, people might actually have some clips of the latest shows and movies. You can just open Youtube on your phone or browse the web for any titles you want and you will get results based on the same. Some popular channels have officially uploaded movies and shows on their channel.
Also Read: YouTube Premium Code Redemption: How to Redeem YouTube Premium Codes?
LookMovie is a website full of movies and shows collections including some of the popular latest content as well. You can select from various options present on the top menu bar like “2022” for the movies and shows launched this year and there are other options like action, adventure, comedy, crime, thriller, sci-fi, and more. You can click on any content and start watching it. However, this is an ad-supported platform, which means you will have to sit through a few ads during the show or movie.
Also Read: Amazon Prime Plans 2022: Membership Price, Prime Video Mobile Edition Free Trial, Subscription Benefits, More
A clean website with good UI, Noxx comes with four primary options 一 Home, Timeline, Browse, and Movies. Home comes with suggestions from the site, and the timeline will give you a list of movies and shows added by the date, under the Browse options, you can select the genre and sort content by latest, oldest, rating and alphabetic order. The site has a good collection of shows and movies.
Tubi is one of the popular free, premium, on-demand video streaming platforms. The website consists of thousands of movies and TV shows and a personalization engine to recommend the best content for you. Tubi is a free and legal video streaming site. To keep the service running for free, the site has included ads. The site consists of movies from studios like Paramount, Lionsgate, MGM and more.
Cmovies is another website that allows you to watch movies and TV shows for free, but you will have to deal with the ads. On the site, you can search and look for content based on genre, country, year, movies, and TV series. The overall usability of the site is good enough for occasional browsing.
Also Read: Sony LIV Subscription Plans 2022: Best SonyLIV Monthly and Yearly Plans with Price in India, Validity, More
The MoviesJoy website allows you to stream and watch new and old movies in HD quality. The website has a huge collection of shows and movies. You can search for content based on genre, country, movies, TV shows, and top-rated IMDB content, and you can also install the Android app on your phone (apk download). You can watch movies online without having to register or pay. There won’t be ads in the middle, but you will get some pop-up ads here.
Also Read: Netflix Subscription Plans 2022: Monthly and Yearly Price in India, Validity, Jio, Airtel & Vi Recharge Offers
Yify TV is extremely similar to the MoviesJoy website and the UI and the whole website look the same, except for the colours. The site has over 10,000 movies and TV shows. You can also download full movies from this website if you prefer to watch them later.
Voot, a popular OTT platform from India offers a handful of movies and shows for free on its app and website. Although there is Voot Select plan, which is a paid subscription, you can watch some content on the platform without having to pay. These include both movies and TV shows. Voot has over 100+ movies that you can watch for free. You need to register or sign in to watch the free content.
Also Read: Voot Select Plans 2022: Free vs Select Subscription, Price in India, Offers and More
Another popular OTT platform, Zee5 also offers a few movies for free on the app as well as on the website. As you’d have guessed, you will have to deal with a few ads here. One good thing here is that you won’t have to log in or register here to watch the free content. Although the collection is not great, it can be just for some time pass and when you don’t have any other options.
Also Read: ZEE5 Subscription 2022: Best ZEE5 Premium Plans with Price & Validity to Watch Best Shows, Movies Online
The last one on the list is for all anime lovers. Crunchyroll is an independently operated joint venture between U.S.-based Sony Pictures Entertainment and Japan’s Aniplex, which is a subsidiary of Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc., both subsidiaries of Tokyo-based Sony Group Corporation. You can watch multiple shows and movies here on the platform for free and in addition, the site also gives you lots of the latest news and updates from the world of arts and anime.
Also Read: Disney Plus Hotstar Plans 2021: Premium vs VIP Subscription, Price in India, Jio and Airtel Bundled Plans, More
Thanks for reading till the end of this article. For more such informative and exclusive tech content, like our Facebook page
Apple iPhone 14 vs Apple iPhone 13
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G vs OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G
OnePlus 10R vs OnePlus Nord 2T
OnePlus 10 Pro vs OnePlus 10T
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G
Realme 9 Pro vs Realme 9 Pro Plus
Apple iPhone 14 Pro vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
OnePlus Nord 2 vs OnePlus Nord 2T
OnePlus Nord 2T vs OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G
Free Movie Streaming Sites 2022: 10 Best Sites to Watch Movies and TV Shows Online For Free in 2022 – MySmartPrice
Here are some of the best sites to watch movies and TV shows for free.