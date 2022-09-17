Meme Coins no match for The Hideaways(HDWY) as price predictions keep rising during pre-sale – Crypto Mode

Meme coins have been some of the most popular coins of all time with the first, Dogecoin (DOGE) being a top 10 cryptocurrency. Tamadoge (TAMA) is a new project that has had a wildly successful presale that is close to being over. Dogecoin and Tamadoge investors are therefore looking for the next big thing and have found The Hideaways – a project that is offering the biggest returns of 2022!

Dogecoin Investors Turn to The Hideaways

Dogecoin (DOGE) has been on a whirlwind since its inception as a joke token. The Dogecoin (DOGE) price has been volatile whilst investors have been able to make some serious gains as Dogecoin (DOGE) rose to become a top 10 cryptocurrency by market cap.

Will Dogecoin be a good investment in 2022? Analysts aren’t convinced. The Dogecoin (DOGE) price is way off its all time highs and, whilst the Dogecoin (DOGE) price rose on Friday 9 September as part of a wider market rally, the 2022 Dogecoin price prediction indicates a sideways holding pattern. Not a good signal for investors.

Dogecoin (DOGE) whales have now turned to projects such as The Hideaways (HDWY) which are outperforming top cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin (DOGE) with 100% gains in a week! Dogecoin (DOGE) investors think they’ve found a project that is offering the same returns that they achieved by investing in Dogecoin early. Analyst predictions say it all: The Hideaways is a 2022 winner.

Tamadoge Success Sees Investors Turn to Next Presale Star

Tamadoge (TAMA) has been a presale success. Raising over $12m, Tamadoge (TAMA) is an earn as you play project that has been a presale standout. Tamadoge lets users mint their own Tamadoge pet. These Tamadoge pets will then be bred, battled and raced against each other. A fantastic concept, investors are now looking for the next Tamadoge (TAMA) as their presale is closing.

The secret to the success of Tamadoge (TAMA)? We think it’s the fact that Tamadoge (TAMA) is building its own ecosystem whilst also creating a project that will be fully usable in the real world through gameplay. Both of these Tamadoge (TAMA) concepts overlap with The Hideaways (HDWY). The Hideaways team has created a project that will have huge implications in the world of property investment. Read on to find out why we think the Hideaways presale will see investors richly rewarded.

The Hideaways Selling Quickly As Telegram Prize Draw Announced

The Hideaways (HDWY) is unique. It will allow investors to benefit from real-world investments in addition to crypto investments. Combining staking rewards and rental revenue, Hideaways investors will benefit from huge passive income rewards.

The Hideaways have just launched a Telegram competition where the winner will receive $500 of HDWY tokens. from other projects as it allows crypto investors to earn huge passive income from real world million dollar rental properties and staking rewards. The Hideaways makes it so easy to invest in real estate for far less cost by offering investors the chance to buy luxury properties in sections or bits using The Hideaways (HDWY) coin and NFTs which are tied in value to real-life properties.

Analysts are predicting this to be the biggest winner of 2022 so don’t miss out, invest before their price rise to avoid paying more!

