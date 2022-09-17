Inglewood getting free office space for police department use – 2UrbanGirls

Get the latest creative news from FooBar about art, design and business.

Inglewood Councilwoman Dionne Faulk sought larger office space for the police department to use for its community/beat center and commercial real estate firm Upside Crenshaw Holding, LLC answered the call.

Upside operates the Crenshaw Imperial Plaza at 2930 W. Imperial Hwy where the property went through extensive upgrades and where Faulk hosts many of her events.

The agreement calls for the police department to utilize 1,161 square foot of space inside the Citibank building for FREE.

According to the Sept. 13 staff report, the current space IPD occupies in the shopping plaza doesn’t have “sufficient space to accommodate larger gatherings, meetings, or events”.

The Inglewood city council continues to deny the public access to council chambers and city hall elevators without an appointment due to COVID and the “fear” of infecting employees, so it is unclear why the police department needs a larger space for “large gatherings, meetings, or events” if the council is guarding their safety from the public.

The city has community/beat centers in each council district. Taxpayers currently pay $2500 per month for a space in Councilman Eloy Morales’ district that is never open to the public nor does it have any markings on it indicating its for city use. Residents know it to be the former site of an illegal marijuana dispensary.

Why does Dionne Faulk really want this space?

It is believed the city is assisting some businesses with finding office space who are no longer occupying space in the office building across from City Hall at 101/111 N. LaBrea Ave. Many have already left and found space nearby.

We could be wrong though.

2UrbanGirls has been cited in Daily Breeze, Daily News, Inglewood Today, Intersections South LA, KCRW, KPCC, Los Angeles Times, Los Angeles Wave, LA Weekly, LA Watts Times, Mercury News, New York Times, Orange County Register, Sports Illustrated, The Atlantic, and Washington Post. 2UrbanGirls has a recurring column, South of the 10, on CityWatchLA.

